The appeal of over-and-under shotguns for use in the competitive shooting world has led to accessible pricing made available by a number of brands. Perhaps the best of these are found in a line from Mossberg.
Mossberg’s International Gold Reserve and International Gold Reserve Super Sport models put the solid quality of a well-made double into the hands of shooters of every stripe. They allow beginning shooters to step to the firing line with a shotgun best suited to make the most of their abilities, a shotgun ideally suited to help them grow their skills with a minimum of fuss.
The Super Sport model in particular, with an MSRP of $1,400, comes with an adjustable comb height and length of pull — features typically only available on guns with a price tag many times that size. The adjustable comb height and length of pull not only allow a new shooter a chance to learn the game on a gun that fits, but to grow with that gun as their bodies develop and their skills improve.
On the recreational shooting and hunting side, Gold Reserve field models are available in 12, 20, 28 and .410 and open the door for purchase at $1,100. The 20 gauge model I tested for this story was beautifully balanced and superbly made. Both the 20 and the 12, a Super Sport, were comfortable to shoot and easy to use.
The adjustable elements of the Super Sport were easy to access and adjust with the tools and parts supplied, yet the adjustments felt very solid and firm once they’d been made. This is a gun a youngster could grow up shooting and never have to struggle with a shotgun that didn’t fit.
Very much like swinging a baseball bat, making good, consistent contact in the competitive shotgun arena is hampered by the natural growth process. Youngsters grow into and out of the shooter’s groove. Their coordination comes and goes as they grow and stop and grow again. Having a shotgun whose fit can be regularly adjusted so it always feels, mounts and shoots the same month after month, year after year, can be an all-but-indescribable benefit. Having a gun that can do that for this one’s price is epic indeed.
Why a double?
Over-and-under doubles are, by far, the most popular choice of competitive shooters all over the world. Beyond their elegant appearance, they come with a significant number of technical advantages over autoloaders and other shotgun choices.
Modern doubles with internal hammers, as all over-and-under shotguns are, have very few moving parts, none of which are delicate or persnickety in any way. Anyone who’s used a gas-operated automatic knows powder residue and humidity combine to gunk up gas ports and cause loading malfunctions. Cleaning a dove or duck gun after every use is a necessary part of the experience, but encountering such difficulties in a competitive environment is an unwelcome development indeed.
Interchangeable chokes allow shooters to change their shotgun’s patterns at any time. In the double gun world, this also lets shooters combine those chokes with a choice of load specific to each barrel. This is a valuable asset for sporting clay shooters in particular, where target presentations differ station to station, but it also lets shooters plan and adjust for varying shooting conditions in any arena.
Doubles are especially good for use by new shooters because the guns’ construction allows everyone to more-easily confirm points of safety. If a double is open with the chambers exposed, it cannot fire.
A well-made double should serve its owner well for thousands upon thousands of rounds. It can be a generational shotgun, one not only passed down, but well-used along the way, meaning it’ll be part of memories that go well beyond a handshake and a smile.
Why not?
Recoil in a double has nowhere to go but into the shooter’s shoulder through the butt of the gun. Still, there’s more to it than that, and a well-engineered and well-made model like these from Mossberg manage that force very well. Designers ensure the line of the barrels as they meet the receiver direct the force of the bottom barrel’s recoil into and through the gun butt in such a was as to minimize any twisting or rising action of the gun itself. This twisting action is called “barrel flip” and it’s to be avoided. Besides leading to discomfort, it impacts the shooter’s ability to recover and make the best-possible second shot.
Firearm and ammunition makers have turned what could be considered a negative to the shooter’s advantage by building rounds specifically for shooters of double guns. Winchester, among others, offers a low-recoil target round made specifically for this use. These rounds are very comfortable to shoot, though they will not cycle through an autoloader because of their lower pressures. They do just fine in a double though, their intended audience.
