TUPELO • Avoiding social contact while spending a pretty spring day outside is a task easily done at nearby Elvis Presley Lake, a local hidden gem many may not know about.
Located several miles from the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum, far enough out into the countryside to ensure plenty of open air to go around, Elvis Presley Lake is north of I-22 on County Road 995.
To reach it from downtown Tupelo, take Veterans Boulevard north from Main Street and go through the I-22 underpass. Take the next right, Deer Park Road, and follow the signs.
Elvis Presley Lake is a state park. Fishing in the 322-acre impoundment is free for those age 15 and under, $3 per day for those 65 and over, and $5 per day for everyone else. The fee is payable in an honor box at the park’s entrance.
Fishermen may keep 10 bass, 10 catfish, 30 crappie and 100 bream per day there – and spring is an excellent time of year to do all four.
Bass populations got ahead of the curve while the lake was shut down after the 2014 tornado and, as a result, the lake is loaded with 10- to 12-inch bass that should be caught and kept, rather than released, a size just right for pan-fried or oven-baked filets.
“If people will catch a lot of the little ones out, the bigger ones can make it much better,” said Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle in Tupelo.
The lake includes a wide variety of structure and depth. Because of its layout, it is welcoming to boat and bank fishermen alike, and the banks, along with the shallows leading up to them, are the place to look to fill a cooler right now.
“The bass should be pulling up into coves,” Coleman said. “To target eating-sized bass, I’d throw little quarter-ounce Rat-L-Traps, the small Red Eye Shad and small, square-billed crank baits. Shaky heads, Brush Hogs and little H&H spinners will work well also. You may bump into some crappie throwing those, too.”
All about the bass
Don Keller, co-founder of American Sportfish in Montgomery, Alabama, has been helping pond managers with the bass balance issue for decades. His experience would be applicable to Elvis Presley Lake as well.
On the subject of bass size distribution, Keller points to the work of Dr. Rich Noble, a retired fisheries professor from North Carolina State University.
“In nature, largemouth bass populations tend to be dominated by small fish,” Noble says. “For the viability of the population it is an advantage to have large numbers of small, reproducing bass rather than moderate numbers of large fish. Lake fertility doesn’t change the size distribution much. If we are going to have big bass, we have to get the food to them, and the small bass are a big problem preventing that.”
“The total pounds of largemouth bass per acre is pretty consistent over time,” Keller says, “even if the size composition of the bass population changes. Therefore, you can have a high number of small bass, or a smaller number of large bass.”
To optimize growth, Keller says the bass must be able to eat the largest baitfish they can reasonably manage.
“Eating food smaller than the optimum size is inefficient because more energy is burned in catching small prey than is gained by eating it,” Keller said.
The bluegill and other baitfish have to be able to reproduce at a rate that lets them grow to a sufficient size before being eaten, a condition an overpopulation of small bass prevents.
Keller says simply catching and keeping bass can be all the management necessary to correct this.
“Typically, the bottleneck occurs at bass lengths of 10 and 16 inches,” he said. “Largemouth bass within this size range are so abundant they deplete prey needed for growth by larger bass.”
Targeting all bass 16 inches and under, Keller says most fishery professionals recommend removing about 30 pounds of bass per acre per year from a well-fertilized lake or pond.
“Selective harvest of the largemouth bass population should be continued year after year,” Keller said. “The bass population, by nature, will continue to produce large numbers of small bass every year.”