The Old Man had just been sprung from the hospital where he’d enjoyed a battery of procedures, mostly involving what he referred to as his “innards.” I had come to drive him home or anywhere else he wanted to go. When I pulled up to the curb, he was dressed and waiting outside, alone.
“Pancake house,” he said, slamming the door. I steered us down the street toward Shockley’s.
“I thought they were supposed to roll you out in a wheelchair?” I asked.
“They did, but the nurse said I couldn’t smoke while I sat there, so I got up and told her I was walking home,” he said.
At breakfast, he restored his innard equilibrium with a surfeit of bacon and grits. He smiled and drank steaming black coffee between bites.
“What do they want to do to you next?” I asked.
“I don’t know,” he said without concern, nudging a folded sheet of medical-looking instructions further from his plate.
“Didn’t the doctor tell you before you were released?” I asked.
“Maybe,” the Old Man said. “He talked a while. I wasn’t listening.”
“I see.”
“I’ll get around to that when I get around to it,” he said, dismissing the subject. “It’s important to enjoy being through with something before you make yourself start on whatever’s next. There’s always something next.”
“It would be the logical thing,” I said.
“When you’ve gotten through something difficult, something you’ve struggled with, prayed over, thought how happy you’d be if it were done and the burden lifted, make a point to stop and appreciate it,” he said. “It’s easy to flow out of one long struggle and directly into the next item up for bids on your worry list.”
He held out his cup to a passing waitress, who poured it full of coffee black as night.
“Life can be one long, unending crisis if you let it,” the Old Man said. “Even if whatever’s up next isn’t as large a worry as the one you just put away, it can still take over your mind. Don’t skip appreciating being done with whatever’s just gone. Less miserable is no way to live.”
“I’m sure the doctors just want to help you keep going,” I said.
“And I appreciate that,” he said, crunching another bite of bacon.
I picked up his medical orders and scanned the page.
“Don’t you even want to know what this says?” I asked.
“Does it say, ‘Eat a pound of bacon?’” he asked.
“No sir.”
“Then no,” he said. “I don’t. Not yet, anyway.”
He leaned as far back as the springs in the booth would allow.
“I’ll get around to all that soon enough,” he said. “The time to enjoy now is right now.”
