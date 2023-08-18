The Old Man had just been sprung from the hospital where he’d enjoyed a battery of procedures, mostly involving what he referred to as his “innards.” I had come to drive him home or anywhere else he wanted to go. When I pulled up to the curb, he was dressed and waiting outside, alone.

Newsletters

Kevin is the weekend edition editor for the Daily Journal. Contact him at kevin.tate@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you