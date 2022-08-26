Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
The shot’s rumble echoed off the side of the barn, then back from the woodline beyond. I laid the gun on a soft case spread across the ground, then carefully rose from my seat. My right shoulder tingled. A bruise was beginning to form.
While I went to check the pattern on my paper target, the Old Man reached for the spent hull where it sat atop the grass. The tall brass and empty plastic spanned the width of his palm with plenty to spare.
“Why do you shoot a three-and-a-half-inch shell?” he asked.
“Because they don’t make a four-inch shell,” I said.
I came to turkey hunting later than most. Deer hunting too, for that matter. Southern Lee County didn’t have any of the former or very many of the latter when I was a kid, so I had to wait until I was grown to fall into the bad company of folks who chased both. Instead, I made do with the bad company of those who chased dove and quail and small game, which turned out to be plenty bad enough anyway.
As big as they are from stem to stern, turkeys are generally only vulnerable to shotgun pellets from the base of the neck up. Bigger shot carry further than smaller shot but take up more room in the cartridge, so the calculus of getting the best pattern with the longest reach works out to carrying the biggest shotgun you’re willing to haul and feed.
Besides, I’d been a Robert Ruark fan since my single-digit years and was a big believer in using enough gun. I’d never had a chance at a rhinoceros or cape buffalo, but the notion of shooting the biggest round on the market always appealed to me, and this was one that qualified legitimately.
“I thought the point of the thing was to call them in close,” the Old Man said. “If not, why not use a rifle?”
“But you can’t use a rifle,” I said. “At least, you’re not supposed to. It’s not sporting. It’s against the rules.”
“Who made up these rules?” he asked.
“Well, one set of folks made up the rules, then everybody else has been trying to see how far they could stretch things and still be within them,” I said.
“That’s about what I thought,” he said.
The Old Man was a quail enthusiast. He agreed with Havilah Babcock’s sentiment and didn’t want to shoot an elephant. Five ounces of feathered dynamite were all he was after.
“How big are these things anyway?” he asked.
“Big ones get a little over 20 pounds,” I said.
“Well,” he concluded, rolling a live shell around in his hand, “I guess if you give out on carrying the gun, you could just throw the shells at him. That ought to be big enough to kill anything.”