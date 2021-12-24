The Old Man and his cronies ran trotlines out of a 16-foot flat-bottomed boat that had swiveling seats for two but room for as many as were brave enough to ride. It was the perfect sized boat for what he wanted to do, which was catch enough catfish from June to August to keep the freezer stocked throughout the other nine months of the year.
The boat sat high enough in the water to be able to reach any place deep enough to submerge a catfish. Its Mercury outboard had enough zip to get its passengers quickly enough across the big expanses of open water to outrun a summer thunderstorm, but not enough speed to make any sort of high-velocity catastrophe a likelihood.
Because it sat high in the water, the boat made trotline running as easy as a hard job gets. Its freeboard let the person working the line hold and move the boat by hand alone if the wind wasn’t too strong. An occasional bump with a trolling motor was useful in the face of a breeze.
By the time he got old enough to take a turn at the tiller, the Boy had learned how to do everything on the boat by watching. Finally, he had done every job short of actually running the lines. This, he concluded, could only be due to the Old Man’s unconscionable greed of keeping the running of the lines, baiting hooks and the hands-on removal of fish, to himself. For a long time in his first summer of apprenticeship the Boy felt aggrieved he wasn’t allowed a try. After a month, the Old Man finally gave in to his pleas and let him run the last line of the day one afternoon, after which he never asked again.
He lifted the line to hand with a notched wooden paddle, felt its weight, the boat’s tendency to drift, the pulse of fish on somewhere ahead. It was a thrill, but the Boy was amazed at how taxing a chore it was. One hand had to constantly hold the trotline while the other hand did everything else, from replacing bait to removing fish. The posture necessary for sitting on the bow holding the line with his big, clumsy feet inside the boat looked like something from a poster on a chiropractor’s wall. It meant being permanently twisted from one end of each line’s run to the other. Every other job onboard, the Boy quickly concluded, was preferable to this one.
He made it through the run without losing a fish or dropping the line overboard, which would have meant going back to the beginning since the weighted line was only shallow enough to pick up at the ends.
When he’d removed the last bait, he eased the line down, taking care not to drop it in a way that snagged his hand with a hook. He rinsed his muddy hands in the tea-colored lake as he’d seen the Old Man do, then sat up straight and took what seemed like his first deep breath in months. He caught the Old Man’s eye and saw him grin.
“Why didn’t you just tell me it was that hard?” the Boy said.
“Some things you just have to experience for yourself,” the Old Man said. “I waited this long to let you try because I wanted you to experience all of it before you gave up.”
“I’m not giving up,” the Boy said, surprised.
“No, but if you’d known from the first day how hard it all was, you might have,” the Old Man said. “Now, though, you know about the excitement of the sunrises, of how good a little breeze can feel on a hot day, of how comfortable the world feels when the sun finally drops out of sight. You know how satisfying it is to bring home a cooler of dressed fish. It’s worth the trouble. Sometimes, though, not by a lot.”
“It’s more fun to have done it than it was to do it,” the Boy said. “That way you can just think about the good parts.”
The Old Man grinned again.
“You might turn out OK after all,” he said.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.