When Brad Williams and his father went on their first alligator hunt a decade ago, they had almost no idea what they were getting into. It proved to be such a memorable experience, they’ve spent the years since working to repeat it, but a highly-sought tag didn’t come their way again until this season. When it did, they made sure to make the most of the opportunity.
Mississippi’s steadily-growing alligator population has been under the management of state wildlife officials since 1989, two years after the American alligator was removed from the federal list of endangered species. Well protected, the ancient critters have thrived along the coast and throughout much of their historical range in the balance of the state. In 2005, the state conducted its first alligator hunting season in generations, allotting 50 coveted tags in a much-anticipated public draw. Since then, the number of permits has been gradually expanded to a total of 920 allotted across seven geographical zones. In the same time, public interest in alligator hunting has grown exponentially. Now, thousands enter each summer’s draw in pursuit of a chance for a hunt unlike any other.
“Dad and I went on our first alligator hunt in 2011,” Brad Williams said. Originally from Pontotoc, Brad now lives in New Albany and his dad, Mike, in Amory. “We drew a tag at Ross Barnett Reservoir and just had a ton of fun. I wouldn’t say we’re very experienced now, but we’d never done it then.”
Mississippi’s alligator hunting rules are designed to take exceptional care of the game and the resource. As a result, hunting alligators here bears very little resemblance to activities seen on the many popular television series that revolve around gator hunting. Those in pursuit of Mississippi’s alligators may not use any bait, and they may not shoot any alligators they have not already secured. As a result, hunters here must cruise gator-rich waterways at night, scanning with lights in search of the quarry’s telltale red eyes. Once a candidate for collection is located, rules call for hunters to first snag the gator with heavy duty treble hooks and extra stout fishing tackle of the sort normally seen in offshore big game fishing scenarios. With a gator hooked and eventually retrieved boatside this way, the hunters must then use a wire snare mounted on a pole to secure the gator’s mouth closed. Only then may the gator be dispatched with a firearm or archery gear.
On their 2011 hunt, Brad and Mike Williams found and hooked into their first alligators, only to have them escape.
“We found that, once you’ve hooked an alligator, if you don’t keep the rod bent double, almost to the point of breaking, they’ll get off the hook and swim away,” Brad said. “Eventually we were able to tag a 7-and-a-half-foot female on that hunt, and we came away having had such a memorable experience, we knew we wanted to do it again.”
A decade of annual entries in the public draw came and went without that opportunity arising, but they found success this past summer when their name came out of the hat.
“We’d been putting in again ever since the first year we drew,” Brad said. “It’s literally the luck of the draw on who gets picked.”
With the opportunity to create memories so uncertain, Brad and his dad didn’t want to take any more chances than necessary on the hunt itself and so went with Tim Taylor, of Ridgeland. Taylor guides alligator hunts on Ross Barnett and knows the waters well. On their first night’s hunt this season, they located a good candidate and snuck up on him using the boat’s trolling motor.
“He was out in the middle of the channel, which is part of the way you know you’ve found a good one,” Brad said. “Most of the alligators you see are up in the weeds and hydrilla near the bank, because the big alligators eat the smaller alligators. If one is out in the channel, it’s more than likely to be a larger alligator.”
Their first attempts to hook the gator missed and he went to the bottom, but Brad was able to finesse a hook into him there and the fight was on.
“I fought him for a good 20 minutes before anyone else was able to get a hook into him,” Brad said. “When we did get a second hook in him, he went under a log. He spun the boat around and I almost had to go to my knees to keep from getting pulled in. We fought him for another hour before we got a third hook in him.”
After that, they were able to get the gator’s head up and pulled him to the boat.
“We hooked him around 8:30 and it was 9:45 or later when we got him to the boat,” Brad said. “It was a heck of a fight. They’re very strong animals.”
Their gator measured 10 feet, two inches and weighed more than 300 pounds. The gator went to a processor in Yazoo City and is expected to yield more than 100 pounds of fantastic eating, as well as a highly-prized skull mount.
“Spending time with my dad and doing this together was the best of it,” Brad said. “We have memories now we’ll enjoy forever. We’ll never forget it.”
They’ll continue to enter the annual tag draw in pursuit of a third experience, one Brad recommends highly.
“This is a hidden gem of a Mississippi hunting opportunity,” Brad said. “Everyone hunts deer and dove and ducks and all, but this is unlike anything else out there. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a lot of ways, but one that’s possible to repeat. We’ll definitely keep putting in. It’s too big of a thing not to at least try to get one.”
For more information on Mississippi’s alligator program and the public alligator hunting season, visit mdwfp.com.