WEST POINT — Brooks Tinsley is living proof good duck hunting can be found regularly and consistently on public land by those determined to do so.
His family moved to Mississippi from California when he was 16. Soon thereafter, his dad took him on his first duck hunt and, from the moment of his first sunrise in the blind, he was hooked. For those affected, the sound of dark, damp air whistling through unseen wings inspires as much passion as anything in the whitetail world, even if it doesn’t necessarily come along with the same accessibility. Making sure to be present in as many such moments as possible is the goal for every devotee.
Though there’s plenty of specialized knowledge to develop along the way, simply finding places to hunt is the chief hurdle barring entry to the game for the average new hunter. Thankfully, Mississippi is rich both in public land under state or federal control and in attractive winter habitat for waterfowl. Further, finding and scouting areas where the two conditions intersect is easier today than it was two decades ago when Tinsley’s journey began.
“Times have changed a whole lot now,” he said. “With platforms like onX and LandGlide on your phone that let you easily see land boundaries in relation to where you are in real time, mapping, finding and marking places to hunt is a whole lot more straight forward.
“That wasn’t available when I was getting started. Then, I just had to go on word of mouth. I remember hearing about Mathews Brake and asking how to find it. Now, with Google and smartphone apps, you can do so much from your couch.”
In the late 1990s, Tinsley’s cross-continental move landed him in the eastern central portion of Mississippi so, for access purposes, he began his waterfowl hunting journey along the Tenn-Tom Waterway, an area with plenty of public access but relatively very few birds. Redirected toward the Mississippi Delta, he began researching Mississippi’s Wildlife Management Area network, state owned and managed land available to all hunters for what is now a $15 yearly access fee.
“The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website, mdwfp.com, would be a great place to start,” he said.
By pulling up the site’s WMA section and locating those that lie within the Mississippi Delta, then by researching each in turn to see what waterfowl hunting options they offer, any hunter can make a very strong beginning for themselves.
“You really need to lay your eyes on it before you go hunt it the first time, so scouting is really important,” Tinsley said. “Nothing competes with boots on the ground or, more often with ducks, boats on the water. Tiller time, we call it. But the apps and satellite photos from Google Maps are still the best way to start.
“When I’m freelancing a place for the first time, I really study an app like onX and mark possible holes before I go out there. I’ll have them marked on the app in my phone so, when I do get there, I have several specific spots to go check out and not just be wandering around randomly.”
Scouting the best of public water during the season often requires a critical trade.
“Many of these places want you off the property at noon during duck season so, if you’re going to scout, you’re giving up hunting time,” Tinsley said, “so I try to pick scouting days to spend on days that otherwise wouldn’t be good to hunt. Or, if the hunting is super slow at 7 a.m., I’ll give up the rest of the morning and go scout.”
The MDWFP offers several draw-related waterfowl hunting opportunities, generally on WMAs in the state’s better areas. Additionally, there are a number of National Wildlife Refuges that offer restricted access hunting as well.
“Draw hunts are wonderful, especially for novice hunters,” Tinsley said. “Those hunts are a lot easier to hunt and have success without having as much general knowledge as you’ll ultimately earn along the way. The WMAs don’t have blinds set up, but you’re pointed toward an area that you’ll be allowed to hunt for the morning and you can build your own blind. There again, that goes along with putting boots on the ground. If you’re putting in for the draw in an area, it’s worth the effort to go see what it looks like.
“If you draw a date to hunt at Howard Miller WMA, for example, and you haven’t been, you can call the WMA manager and talk to him about it, and you can talk to people who’ve hunted it and find out what it looks like and what you might need. There are some places you might have a lot more success with a boat and, with others, there’s no sense bringing a boat because you can’t put one in. On those without boat access, you can either walk or bring four-wheelers for access. Every one is a little bit different.
“The Theodore Roosevelt Complex, Mathews Brake, Morgan Brake, Hillside, Panther Swamp and several other federally-controlled wildlife refuges are available, and the hunting there can be phenomenal. Most of those are freelance, go-as-you-please places. Mathews is draw on the weekend only but, on the weekdays, anyone can go. There are some WMAs that are like that also.
“Howard Miller WMA has planted rice and millet. They do a lot for the ducks. You don’t have to be the most experienced duck hunter in the world to go and have a good hunt there. There are others where you probably wouldn’t want to go unless you were more experienced and have a boat and a good idea of what you’re doing. But the only way to get experience is to go and earn it, one way or another, and researching public land is the right place for that journey to start.”
Know the rules
The specific regulations for each WMA and National Wildlife Refuge are slightly different, so its absolutely critical hunters read the rules for their chosen location closely.
“Ignorance is no excuse,” Tinsley said. “Not knowing an area had a restriction on how many shells you can bring in won’t save you from getting a ticket if you’’ve got too many in your blind bag. It’s up to you to do the research and know.”
Shell restrictions, shooting hours, bag limits and much more are apt to vary from location to location, from season to season and from weekend to weekday.
Hang in there
Mississippi’s best public duck waters tend to be more crowded early on. Conversely, the majority of the inbound ducks tend to arrive late. Striking a balance that allows you to conserve your enthusiasm for the days on which it’ll be best spent is important.
“There’s good hunting to be had throughout the whole state of Mississippi,” Tinsley said. “Weekdays are obviously the less-crowded times on a lot of these places. Also, they may be super crowded at the start of the season and people get discouraged at their results.
“In my experience, the ducks always show up in numbers in the Delta around the first weekend in January. By then, you may have had half a season of lackluster results and discouraged a lot of people, and then you can have some great hunts during the week at these places in later January.”