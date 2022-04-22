Bass fishing’s toughest conditions call for techniques that use less to catch more. One pattern named for a professor and fishing writer from Kansas is about to enter its most popular time of year.
Largemouth bass can be notoriously difficult to catch in the days and weeks immediately following the spawn. Bass are spawning now in most area waters, so this post-spawn lull will soon begin.
Precisely why bass are more difficult to catch right after the spawn is hotly debated. Whether the fish are actually less interested in feeding due to a post-spawn malaise or are more difficult to locate and catch for some other reason, the remedy is the same. Results turned in spring after spring by users of the Ned rig make it the go-to technique for weeks to come.
After the spawn, bass leave the shallows and return to their deep-water summer haunts in stages. Right after the spawn, the first lake points near spawning grounds that lie in the direction of deeper water become the first places to check for bass. The bass work their way into the depths incrementally over time. Because their patterns are less-predictable, they aren’t as likely to be located in large groups anywhere. What’s more, they may well be less interested in feeding due to biological reasons. All of these factors combine to favor techniques that move slowly, act subtly, and cover waters not normally fished while imitating a wide variety of forage and bait.
Ned Kehde, 81, now of Lawrence, Kan., taught at the University of Kansas and has written extensively for fishing publications. He grew up in a family of anglers in Sedalia, Mo., near Lake of the Ozarks. He has worked with a variety of finesse fishing techniques nearly all of his life. He traces the birth of what is now known as the Ned rig to a lifetime’s association with likeminded anglers and a chance collaboration with tournament pro Kevin VanDam in 2006. The technique mates a short plastic stick bait with a mushroom-headed jig on a thin wire hook.
The technique favors a specific series of worms made of the proprietary plastic ElazTech by ZMan. In 2006, this worm was a Strike King Zero. It is now made by ZMan Fishing Products. The plastic is unusually durable, and is also buoyant. Fished in lengths of roughly three inches, these worm-and-jig combinations can be presented in any number of ways, but they depend strongly upon using light weight tackle.
Ideally, a Ned rig is tied to fluorocarbon line in 4- to 10-pound test and fished with a medium- to light-action spinning rod. The rig is cast from a fair distance and bumped along the bottom very slowly. The retrieve may be modified in any number of ways to find what the fish prefer. Devotees say the only wrong way to fish a Ned rig is any way that doesn’t get bitten.
The rig and the technique are extremely simple to build and use. It’s great for anglers of any age or level of experience.
Ned rig tips and techniques:
• Don’t use tackle that’s too heavy. The Ned rig needs to be fished delicately to realize the best results. Consequently, fishing with a heavy rod or heavy drag can result in fish lost when the wire hook straightens. Fishing it with a heavy, monofilament line can shorten casting distances and prohibit its best delicate motions. Fish the rig with light weight gear and a light drag. Because it is a narrow wire, the hook penetrates more easily than a standard hook anyway.
• No matter how you’re retrieving it, fish the Ned rig slowly. The magic of the rig is created with the subtle action it shows when it’s left sitting still. If you’re fishing it too fast, you’ll miss the opportunity to capitalize on that.
• Don’t set the hook too hard. Reel down until you feel the pressure of the fish, then slowly lean back while maintaining pressure. The narrow wire of the hook will penetrate just fine.
• Explore different bait profiles. Work the rig in ways that imitate crawfish, bream, shad and others, depending on the terrain and the forage bass are used to seeing there.
• Fish around heavy cover. The Ned rig does shine in open areas not normally fished, but don’t miss out on bass by staying away from cover. Though it’s normally fished with the hook exposed, it can be Texas-rigged to help avoid weeds.