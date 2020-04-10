Though state lakes and boating ramps are closed in many places, a good pair of rubber boots may be the best gear needed to access the young year’s hottest fishing to date.
Bream generally congregate throughout the week before and the week after the full moon in every month of the year. Those full moons that coincide with warmer weather will see them do so in earnest, however, spawning and guarding eggs in shallow gravel flats that make prime targets for fishermen.
The April full moon, the first occurring during true springtime weather, is all but invariably the best of the year for bream fishing. The moon was last full this past Tuesday.
Although bream beds can be found in any local waters, manmade impoundments with some design dedicated to the fish tend to make for the most fruitful searches. State lakes are closed, but private ponds built or retrofitted with any thought toward bream beds should be ideal.
Bluegill bream form nests for spawning generally in two to six feet of water, though they sometimes bed deeper. In current conditions where waters are higher than normal, they may very well bed in the same places they’ve traditionally preferred, even though the water rises higher than normal above their heads.
The beds are laid out in a honeycomb formation that represents hours of work conducted through the course of many bream generations, and they’re not likely to just up and move.
Generally speaking, redear bream like the same general areas as bluegill but slightly deeper. Both species prefer a shallow area with a firm bottom, and protected coves are preferred over windswept banks. If there are stumps or willow bushes around, all the better. They typically locate their nests in clusters with other bream. These clusters are known as beds.
Depending on water conditions, they continue to use these same beds around every full moon throughout the warmer months, beginning now and continuing through September.
On the scent
Beds can be located by sight or by scent. Active beds have a scent similar to strawberries or watermelon, but more aquatic, earthier in tone. It’s a unique scent that, once identified, is easily found again and again.
A good pair of polarized sunglasses are essential since, once you’ve located a bed, you’ll want to fish it from the edges and work your way toward the center, catching fish while leaving the rest as undisturbed as possible. When hooked, bream will run for deeper water. If you start in the middle of the bed or right next to the bank, the hooked fish will run through the other nests, spooking the other fish. By picking them off from the outside in, one or two good bream beds can provide all the action you want.
As far as tackle goes, the lighter the better. Ideal terminal tackle begins with a number 6 long shank, fine wire hook. Bream have a small mouth, and it can be hard to get a regular hook out, so the long shank is handy.
For bluegill, you want to fish crickets or red worms and attach a split shot four to six inches above the hook, then set your cork at whatever depth the fish are.
Use the lightest cork you can get away with. A porcupine quill float is the top-shelf choice because it gives a really natural presentation. The fish can’t feel the float and it works really well.
Redear seem to like eating off the bottom a little better than bluegill. They can be caught on crickets, but they seem to like red worms a little better. Just take the float off and tight line them on the bottom.
With bait shops impacted by COVID-19 considerations, a bream-fishing excursion can be outfitted for bait by gathering red worms from soft ground. A good supply can often be found by turning over any old mulch, especially pine straw. In current wet conditions, very little digging should be required.
Bream fishing is ideal for youngsters because it typically delivers near-instant gratification. There’s no need to let the bait sit and marinate as with catfish. If you drop it in and let it fall and don’t get a bite, go ahead and move it somewhere else. When you’ve found one, you’ve found them all. When you catch one, just duplicate what you did before.
Crisco bay
All bream species are very prolific spawners, which makes them an excellent fish to take home in large numbers. Keeping bream from every fishing trip helps control the population and actually improves the fishing, allowing the bream that remain to grow larger.
Bream can be scaled, like crappie, but filets work very well. Filets generally come off in sizes similar to Ruffles potato chips, and they fry up just as quickly. Just a few seconds in 375-degree oil turn them golden brown and savory.
Batter them in equal parts all-purpose flour and cornmeal, adding salt and black pepper to taste. Serve them with ketchup or cocktail sauce, and add a dash of Frank’s Original Red Hot for zip.