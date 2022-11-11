PICKWICK LAKE — Clear air, blue skies and the electric strike of bass down the line are part of how lifelong angler Mitch Harrison says thank you to his fellow man.
Harrison, of Dorsey, has led a wonderful life but has harbored regrets of not serving in the military. It’s something he wishes he had done that is now too late to do.
“When I was that age, it seemed like I had other priorities,” he said. “For years, having not served was a regret that ate at me. It’s long since too late for me to join, but I finally decided I had to do what I could to thank those who did.”
What he did, several years ago now, was organize a hosted fishing weekend for any veteran or first responder who wanted to attend, anyone who has dedicated part of their life and all of their safety to serving their fellow man.
“If a fella’s willing to go into a burning house, he’s welcome to go fishing with me,” Harrison said.
The event hosted four anglers in its first year. Now, nearly five years along, it’s grown to nearer 20. Participants stay in RVs and in state park cabins. Harrison and his friends cater or cook every meal. Between eating and campfire time, the hosts take the guests fishing on Pickwick Lake, an impoundment of the Tennessee River all know well.
Harrison hopes to see the event continue to expand and grow.
“This is a way for all of us involved to thank people in a meaningful way,” he said. “It’s more than just a word or a handshake. I wanted to help some of the folks who’ve protected our freedoms and our safety to enjoy what I do with mine as much as I do.
“The folks we take fishing are why my friends and I can do what we’re doing. They’re why we have the opportunities and freedoms we do. They’ve kept us safe through their service overseas. They keep us safe here in our communities and in our homes. They’ve done their part. This fishing weekend is something my friends and I do to show them appreciation. This year’s event, held on the last weekend in October, included campfire fellowship Thursday and Friday nights, fishing Friday and Saturday mornings and a great steak dinner in between. Along with lots of time fishing, the guys got to spend casual time around others with similar experiences.
“It means a lot to get to spend time with other veterans,” said Dale Mills, who served 40 years full time in the Mississippi National Guard. “Some of the guys I’d never met. Some of them I knew very well but hadn’t seen since I retired. By the end of the weekend, we were all a very tight bunch. It was great to be able to get together and talk about old times.”
“There’s a special bond between veterans,” said Jimmy Hall who, like Mills, spent 40 years in the Mississippi National Guard and did multiple tours of duty in war zones around the world. “Even among veterans who might not know each other, it’s like spending time with your best friends, because you’ve all had to deal with and encounter the same things. It’s a brotherhood.
“We really appreciate the chance to get together and the generosity Mitch and his friends showed in hosting us. It’s nice, with everything that’s going on today, it’s nice to know there are still people who’ll do that.”
“My granddad and uncles were my heroes,” said David Hammarstrom, of Brandon, Miss. Hammarstrom has accumulated 28 years of military service, including 19 so far on active duty. “My granddad was a World War II vet who spent a lot of time taking me crappie fishing. Fishing is one of those things I’ve always enjoyed doing. I started tournament fishing in college and that’s how I met Mitch. We’ve gone on many a fishing trip to Kentucky Lake and on the Tennessee River over the years.
“Time on the water is relaxing. It’s a great way to unplug and recharge. It’s always been part of my life, and it’s great to see so many other guys like me have the chance to enjoy it too.”
If you or someone you know would like to take part in the event next year, either as a participant or as a supporter, call or text Mitch at 662-231-5847.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.