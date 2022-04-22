The birds flew with a purpose, like nothing he’d expected to see. He had watched songbirds cruise from tree to tree, of course. He’d startled doves up from the ground and watched them flap away in complaint. Sparrows and blackbirds, bluejays and larks, they all flew in ways that seemed pretty much the same. Wild quail, though, they were different. It wasn’t so much that they flew differently. When they exploded off the ground and powered out of sight, they seemed like something else altogether. Neither bird nor mammal, nor any other creature found on the Earth. Watching them go, he had some idea for the first time what “wild” really meant.
Farm animals, of course, weren’t wild, but there were plenty of other critters around the Old Man’s place that didn’t seem to meet that criteria either. Other birds, the rodents and reptiles, they weren’t domesticated, but watching them hop or dart away didn’t hold a patch to what he’d seen the quail do. From earliest childhood until that moment, he would have said “wild” meant an animal you couldn’t walk up to and pet. Squirrels scampered through the yard, robbing his grandmother’s bird feeders. Rabbits hung out by the barn and hazed the Old Man’s garden. He had thought of them as “wild,” he supposed. In the silence that followed the quail’s departure, he knew his definition of “wild” had changed. It meant something different, something much more.
The Old Man’s farm had a covey or two that always hung around. The Boy had seen them many times in different places. He’d watched them walking in lines through the woods. He’d seen them marching into the pea patch or striding, single file, down the fencerows. Like deer in the summertime or turkeys in the fall, watching them in their casual downtime made them seem normal. Scratching in the dust helped them keep the bugs off, but it wasn’t what made them shine.
It was a cool day in late November. Christmas break was weeks away, but he was already looking forward to getting out of school. He’d been walking through the tall, brown sage grass that stood behind the pond, heading toward the cedars and pines that lined the back of the Old Man’s land. He was supposed to be finding one to cut for a Christmas tree, but mainly he was walking just to be outside. He pushed past a gum tree, picking his feet up high to clear the saw briers. Then, between one step and the next, the world exploded.
It took his mind whole seconds to register what he was seeing as birds, because the deep base note of their wingbeats turned the air solid all around. They came out of the grass and launched themselves away. Their wings roared with startling power and delicate grace. They passed through limbs and branches it seemed impossible they wouldn’t touch, never rising much more than six or eight feet high. They spread out but didn’t scatter. The last one left the field on the same line as the first, banking high and right to disappear behind a windrow of oaks.
It changed his view of the world in some ways, knowing something that wild could be that close to home. He decided “wild” didn’t have to mean danger, but it did have to mean a complete lack of certainty. An elk could be bigger and a grizzly could be meaner, but neither could be wilder than the quail. He decided as long as there were things to be found that were truly wild, there’d be no reason ever to be bored again.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.