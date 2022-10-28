The brown bass that share the same rivers and lakes as their green cousins tend to be more difficult to catch but, for enthusiasts up for a challenge, there are ample rewards in store.
Compared to largemouths, smallmouth bass prefer cooler water with a steady current. Generally they’re more attracted to smaller baits with brighter colors, and they more readily exploit a wider array of food. That said, their preferred diets and habitats and those of the largemouth often overlap. With the shad spawn underway at Pickwick, both bass species may be found in the pockets early in the morning and in deeper waters later in the day, but, for smallmouths, the more current-related the area the better.
“The hotter the weather gets, the harder it gets to catch them, but you can if you work around a lot of current,” Gordon Hardin said. Hardin has been guiding fishermen on Pickwick since the 1970s.
“Current is a big deal,” Hardin said. “That’ll be the key ingredient in any recipe for finding smallmouth. They’ll be in current-oriented spots with chunk rock, riprap or pea gravel, depending on the depth and speed.”
“They’ll be on shell beds and over bottoms with hard surfaces, too.”
When it comes to baits, Hardin focuses on imitating the food most common to the place each given fish is found. Smallmouths working deep rock piles are often targeting crawfish.
“I really like using a crawfish on a Carolina rig,” Hardin said. “The Zoom Super Speed Craw is a good one to go to.
“In other places, I like a plain hair jig, one-quarter or three-eighths ounce. You can do a swim jig with a three- or four-inch grub tail or swim bait. That’ll work in current or even dead water.”
Using a smaller bait does not necessarily mean reducing the size of the bait’s action.
“I really like fishing smaller baits with faster, vibrating tails,” Hardin said. “Zoom’s Fat Albert Twin Tail and Magnum Finesse Worm are two of my favorites. Right now, in the early mornings or late evenings, you can catch them on topwater baits in really shallow water. Work around main river points and creek mouths in one to five feet of water.”
Current, current
In bigger water with truly big current, such as that found below dam spillways, smallmouth enthusiast Jake Tippee, of Athens, Ala., favors the products created by Mike Bucca, the Bull Shad Swimbaits.
One of the best areas in all the Southeast for targeting smallmouth bass is the tailwaters beyond the dam at Florence on the Tennessee River.
“You’re limited on what you can throw there because the bottom is so rocky you can’t let anything drag across it,” Andy McBrayer, with Hunters Haven, in Tupelo, says. “This time of year, though, the best options are an Alabama rig or a single swimbait in any case.”
Now is also a good time to chase smallmouth because they respond to the same fall feeding frenzy instincts that drive largemouth to chase shad.
“When it cools off, smallmouth will show up in the same places as largemouth,” McBrayer said. “Even then, though, they still relate very strongly to current. When you can find vegetation, current and baitfish all together, you’ve got a smallmouth recipe.”
In the same places that draw largemouth to hunt shad, smallmouth can be found, though they’re much more likely to actually be inside the current seam, as opposed to alongside it.
