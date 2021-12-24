Some of our greatest tools defy improvement. Despite eons of advancement in technology, we still dig a hole with a shovel, we still break up kindling with an axe, and we still solve half of everything else with a pocket knife. It’s a tool whose introduction marks an important milestone in childhood – the beginning of trust and responsibility, a standing invitation to youngsters to figure some things out for themselves.
For most of us, having a pocket knife handy is part of being who we are, part of being ready to meet whatever challenges the day may bring. It’s a talisman that reminds us any task, no matter what the size, can be handled with the right application of determination and a few key tools.
Making a good choice of what a kid’s first knife is to be, and when that milestone should be passed, requires a little thought and a lot of trust. Just as there’s no set age for a child to begin other outdoor pursuits, a child’s age upon receipt of their first knife is just a number. The level of their own maturity and manual dexterity should be the determining factors. A child mature enough to use sharp scissors without direct supervision, one who can take and heed direction, who can be made to understand the difference between toys and tools is a likely candidate. With the right instruction and guidance, conferring a pocket knife upon a youngster doesn’t arm them for mayhem so much as communicate a level of trust. It saddles them with a sample of responsibility. It’s a small sign their mentors recognize they’re growing up and expect them to behave accordingly.
When it comes to choosing a child’s first knife, form should absolutely follow function. An ideal first knife should be one small enough to fit into a child’s hands and ride comfortably in their pocket, yet it should be substantial enough to be easily gripped and used. Since it will almost certainly be lost, it should be relatively inexpensive and not a family heirloom. Since it will be a tool to promote exploration and the growth of self confidence, it should not be dinky, flimsy or cheap. It should be nice enough that they’ll do their best to keep up with it, but not so fine as to be a tragedy when, at some point, they don’t. Tools only break when we’re using them after all, and we want our kids to use their knifes. Ultimately, a child’s first knife should be their own personal knife, not their grandfather’s keepsake treasure.
Thankfully, the narrow band of price range these parameters define takes up a substantial portion of the pocket knife market. One really good answer to this need comes from the Victorinox A.G. company, maker of the Swiss Army knife and a company now in its third century of doing business. This company makes very fine versions of these knives, and they also make a very serviceable, reliable strata of these knives that sell for $10 to $35. Knives in this price range are not fine, but they are good, and they’re certainly good enough to issue to a youngster, especially since the clever little gadgets that are part of the knives promote exactly the sort of intuitive problem solving practice mentors everywhere are seeking to encourage.
