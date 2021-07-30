As with any piece of outdoor gear, the best equipment is the kind you have in hand when you need it.
Advancements in the quality of the cameras found in every model of smartphone have made them the equal of professional tools in many regards. With a bit of patience, knowledge and practice, any outdoors enthusiast can take photos of a quality once reserved to the pages of the greatest magazines.
There’s a great deal more to professional photography than quality gear, but many professional techniques can be quickly adopted to good effect. The cameras built into current smartphones capture images at resolutions exceeding any found in professional gear only a few years ago. Their users only need add certain knowledge to see their own photos take a giant step forward.
As with any other, good outdoor photos come together with a blending of composition and light. For the first, it’s hard to go wrong following the rule of thirds. This rule says an image should be divided into nine equal parts by four equally-spaced, imaginary lines, two vertical and two horizontal, and key elements should be placed to fall along these lines. In a photo of a sunset, for example, the horizon should be either at the lower horizontal line or the upper, and not outside or in between.
There’s a great deal of mathematic and scientific theory behind why we find this appealing, but it’s almost universally so. Once you see a photo that doesn’t conform to this adjusted so that it does, it’s striking how much more visually pleasing it becomes.
Many phone cameras actually display this grid to the user, either in the actual photo mode, in the editing mode or both. Try resizing your photos to place a horizon along the bottom line and the person or other subject along the left or right line and you’ll be amazed at the result.
The rule of thirds is a general guideline, not an absolute mandate. Subjects in outdoor settings don’t always adhere to straight lines, but if you’ll compose and edit your photos in that general direction, you’ll be pleased with the result.
The chief point at which phone cameras fall short of professional gear is in their gathering of light.
Generally, the small, built-in lens is the only one you’ve got. The challenge becomes adjusting what you can to make your photos the best they can be, but thankfully, there’s usually a great deal of room to maneuver here. Move yourself relative to your subject to get the composition you want, and never use digital zoom.
Unlike the zoom function on a big camera’s long lens, using the zoom function on a phone camera uses ones and zeroes, not light, to make up the difference. You’ll almost certainly be better served by taking a photo at full ratio with no zoom, then cropping the resulting photo to better show the subject. Try it in advance and you’ll see.
Daytime outdoor photos take advantage of the sun, and its position relative to your subject should always be the first consideration. To light the subject, the sun should be behind the photographer of course, but not necessarily directly behind. If you’ll want the subject looking at or toward the camera, try shooting with the sun at a 45 degree angle to the subject. That should eliminate any tendency for them to squint, and it will also add more detail to their face.
Nighttime photos are a challenge because the flash function on most phone cameras is purely dissatisfactory. Happily though, any other light source, from flashlights to headlights, will do.