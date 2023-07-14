nautical rules - simple

Boating rules can be addressed with great complexity, or basic simplicity. Sticking to the latter is often best, especially for young boaters. If the boat you're piloting is meeting another boat head on, steer to your right so they pass down your left side, just as you would on the road with a car or truck. If they're to your left, slow down to give them more time to react. If they don't change or alter their course promptly, slow down or stop. If you're overtaking another boat to pass, especially if the other boat is underway and could easily turn into your path, pass them with as much room between boats as conditions will allow. In all cases, pilot your boat defensively, expecting any other boat you encounter to do the most reckless thing you can think of at the worst possible time. Where possible, slow down. The safety of everyone in your craft is your responsibility.

Boating’s freedom comes with responsibilities. Knowing a few basic rules of the road, slowing down in situations of any doubt and using solid common sense at all times are the best paths for any boat operator to follow and remain safe.

