Boating’s freedom comes with responsibilities. Knowing a few basic rules of the road, slowing down in situations of any doubt and using solid common sense at all times are the best paths for any boat operator to follow and remain safe.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, last year in the United States there were more than 4,000 recreational boating accidents which accounted for 2,222 non-fatal injuries and 636 deaths nationwide. In virtually every case, every one of these was avoidable.
“Most incidents occur in benign conditions—calm waters, light wind, and good visibility—under which you may least expect to end up in the water, which is why it is critical to wear a life jacket and engine cut-off switch at all times as they are designed to save your life,” said Captain Troy Glendye, Chief of the Coast Guard’s Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety.
Boating safety courses come strongly recommended. In Mississippi, anyone born after June 30, 1980 must complete a boater education course before operating a boat. There are a number of free courses offered statewide every year, as well as approved online courses available for a fee. To find these, visit mdwfp.com and look under the “Education & Outreach” tab.
Wear your life jacket
By state law, any passenger 12 years of age or under must be wearing his or her life jacket when the boat is traveling under main power. Kids can have their life jackets off when the boat is being moved with a trolling motor, but they should have it on when it’s moving with power from the main engine. As with seatbelts in an automobile, there’s no good reason for anyone of any age not to wear a lifejacket while underway, but in Mississippi only those 12 and younger are required by law to do so.
Pretty often, as accident statistics show, the worst mistakes are made by people who had more than enough experience to know better, and nowhere is this more apparent than on the water. With experience comes complacency and, often, accidents are quick to follow.
Here are a few observations compiled from several decades on the water:
Outside of the obvious, which would be not wearing a personal flotation device, the most overlooked aspects of boating safety are which boat should be expected to give way, and being responsible for your boat wake.
Boats of similar size
Boating rules have thousands of variations that apply to all sorts of different vessels in many different waters. The questions most recreational boaters will need to answer deal with meeting, crossing and overtaking between two similar-sized power boats.
Much like the rules encountered in cars and trucks at a four-way stop, the vessel to the right is expected to make the first move and the other is expected to give way. Also, as is common in such situations, the people piloting the boats can’t be counted on to know that. If you’re going to be meeting a boat in a crossing situation and the other boat is to your right, it’s your responsibility to avoid them, ideally by slowing down and steering behind them with big, obvious moves that will be easy for the other boat to recognize and understand. Rather than making several small moves at the last second, make one big move very early in the encounter.
Wake down, not up
In all situations, it’s important to be aware of the wake you’re creating — the wave thrown up behind you from either side of your boat. Along with no-wake zones around landings and marinas, there are popular sand bar anchoring and swimming spots on every lake of any size in the state. The boats lying at anchor, especially in shallow water, are very susceptible to being knocked around by a wake carelessly created. These situations can be dangerous for swimmers in the water who may get trapped between boats or otherwise sloshed about.
Tearing at high speed past a fisherman working a rocky bank or shoal is also a dangerous and unwelcome act. This, at the very least, contributes to bad will among boaters for no good reason. Give stationary anglers a wide berth, especially in situations where it’s just as easy to do so.
Mind your PWCs
Personal watercraft, or jet skis, are subject to the same rules of navigation and operation as any other craft. This means when they’re being ridden close to other boats to jump their wakes and perform other tricks, they’re being operated carelessly or recklessly.
It’s important to keep your head on a swivel and know where all other boats around you are located and what they are doing. If you are running in a channel and approaching the area where you plan to stop, it’s important to know if there’s someone right on your tail.
Any time you’re underway with the boat’s main power, shallow water is not your friend. If you don’t know the lake you’re on as well as you know the layout of your house, stay in the boat channel.
Whatever the weather
Being weather-conscious is much more important as a boater than it is as a regular vehicle’s driver. Other than in tornadic and tropical-storm conditions, driving a car in bad weather often means little more than slowing down. Any storm encountered on the water is serious, and lightning is a real threat. While you’re on the lake, keep an eye on the skies at all times. Afternoon thunderstorms pop up every afternoon, and you won’t be a boater very long before you have to deal with one. When you see a storm coming, take the safest route and leave immediately.
