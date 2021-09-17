Nutrition provided by the outdoors fills our freezers and graces our tables all year long. The time generally taken each fall to clear out and rotate our stock of stored game is also a great time to reevaluate which preparations our families like best and which tend to linger in storage through the year.
Generally speaking, meats that transition from storage to table go first. Those that require a multi-hour process to do the same go last. Ultimately, they do all go, and they all generally take the same amount of work to prepare. The decision comes down to whether we do that work before storage or afterward. It’s easier to get a whole roast packaged and put away than it is to grind and prepare burger or, going another step, to cure and package jerky. Alternately, it’s quicker to thaw and brown a few pounds of deer burger to make chili or spaghetti that it is to get a whole roast from the freezer to the table.
Thankfully, there are several creative solutions available to answer the ever-present question of, what’s for supper?
Cool combinations
The slow cooker may be the greatest culinary tool brought into the kitchen since the advent of electricity and the open flame. With this tool, it’s possible to put a frozen roast, broth, vegetables and seasoning into the pot either to be refrigerated the night before or added the morning of, then set to low before leaving for work or school. This way, coming home to a meal already ready to plate is a treat we can give ourselves. This works well with both whole cuts and ground meat. It works with big game and game birds as well.
Preparations that can be put away ready to eat are the ideal combination, but doing so without adding an excess of preservatives is also a common concern. Canning meat in jars, then, is an excellent solution that offers a different way to enjoy the game at the table. Working with deer, birds or any small game, simply brown or stew the seasoned meat to medium rare. Fill your jars, then pour boiling broth over the top, leaving roughly an inch of headspace between the water level and the jar’s mouth. Add lids and rings and set aside to cool. Make certain each jar’s lid has achieved a pressure seal before putting them away in a cool, dark place. The contents of these jars make great sandwich meat as well as primary entrees for the supper plate.
Dried, cured
It’s common to think of meat in the freezer as ready only to thaw, prepare and consume, but there’s no reason roasts and other cuts that are currently frozen can’t be thawed, processed and frozen again. Home sausage- and jerky-making kits are an outstanding opportunity to turn both ground and whole muscle cuts into portable, healthy snacks that can be enjoyed any time. Kits typically include a sausage-stuffing gun with a variety of nozzles, a supply of sausage casings, seasonings and cure. Smaller seasoning and cure re-supply packs are available in a broad variety of flavors. Products in the Hi Mountain Seasoning line, in particular, are a great place to begin. The Big Shot Jerky & Sausage Gun is a very well made piece of equipment, and the seasoning mixes they offer are outstanding.
Basic recipes for different varieties of sausages are included with the seasoning packs of course, but these are simply starting points. With the ability to make batches in any size, home processors are free to experiment with as much and as many different herbs, spices and additional ingredients as their imagination allows. From shredded cheeses to chopped peppers to bacon or any other added meat cut thin and fine, the kitchen craftsman’s complete toolkit is available to use.
Recipes for both ground and whole-muscle meat products call for seasoning and cure to be applied by weight, so a kitchen scale is very handy in this step. For sausage and for ground, Slim Jim-style jerky, simply weigh the amount of thawed ground meat you’ll be using, measure and add the seasoning, cure and requisite amount of water as directed and mix thoroughly.
Making the sausage
Since the cure tends to act as a binder, after five minutes or so of mixing, go right ahead and fill sausage casings or extrude the snack sticks onto cookie sheets as you prefer. Generally these mixtures don’t absolutely have to be used with sausage casings, but they can be easier to handle that way. The filled casings or extruded strips are then to be refrigerated overnight to allow the seasonings and cure to work to their best effect.
Alternately, the cure component can be omitted from the process entirely if so desired. The resulting products will simply need to be handled as you would any fresh meat product. This also offers the advantage of not having to extrude or fill casings immediately, and the mixture can be refrigerated overnight in a covered bowl or other bulk container.
Smoking lamp is lit
The next day, the slow cooking or smoking process can begin. Homemade sausages and jerky products do very well on a carefully tended smoker, but it’s not at all mandatory they be cooked this way. A regular kitchen oven works very well, and it’s hard to find a finishing step more convenient than that.
For whole-muscle jerky, the process is much the same. Seasonings and cure are prescribed by the weight of the meat being processed, so weigh the meat after it’s been trimmed and cut into strips for accuracy. Once seasoned, the meat is best left to marinate in a refrigerator overnight.
For all products being prepared for ready-to-eat snacks, it’s critical they be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, so a digital meat thermometer is important.
Standard snack stick cooking directions from the Hi Mountain Seasoning line call for them to be cooked, in an oven or a smoker, at 200 degrees for two hours, but the 165-degree internal temperature is the most critical element. Reaching a precise temperature on the low range of an oven or smoker’s range of operation may well require adjusting temperatures on the fly. In either case, don’t over cook or over smoke. If your smoker is having trouble getting the jerky’s internal temperature up to the mark, take it off and finish it in the oven.