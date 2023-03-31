Turkey hunters are a passionate lot. It’s a pursuit that combines a deep love of nature, tremendous respect for the birds and a desire to connect others to an appreciation of the same. It’s the spirit behind the grass roots chapter-based conservation work of the National Wild Turkey Federation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Tupelo-area chapter meets for their banquet Thursday, April 6.
The NWTF sports a membership of more than 250,000 men, women and children nationwide. The Hill Country Strutters Chapter, whose members hail from Lee and many surrounding counties, is a good reflection of that demographic. Their annual banquet kicks off next Thursday at 6 p.m. in Building 5 of the Tupelo Furniture Market.
Tickets to the event, which include a year’s membership in the NWTF and a monthly magazine subscription, are $60 for individuals, $80 for couples and $20 for youngsters aged 15 and under. They are available in advance online at events.nwtf.org, or at the door on the night of the event.
Catered by Romie’s Grocery, the meal always follows a broad, outdoor theme. The night will feature a number of raffles, as well as live and silent auctions. There will be a number of firearms given away or sold, as well as a wide variety of other items.
Tim Weston, a lead organizer of the event, has seen the banquets evolve over the past few years. He and the Hill Country Strutters take great pride in producing action-packed banquet events that meet attendees’ expectations, and exceed them.
“The progression has been away from a high percentage of prints and artwork toward offering a lot more guns, trips and hunts,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to pull the auction together, but we’ll have everything from weekend family vacation packages and trips to the coast, opportunities to win or buy guns, opportunities to win or buy hunting trips. We’ll have bird hunts and deer hunts, plus turkey hunts all over the country.”
Two auction items highlighting this year’s event include a safari in Africa and a dove hunt in Argentina.
“It’s an all-around family event,” Weston said. “We’ll have a number of auction packages geared toward ladies. For kids, we’ll have an indoor bb gun shooting range, and there’ll be auction and raffle items geared especially for children.”
Founded in 1973, the NWTF today has more than 250,000 members spread throughout chapters in all 50 states and much of Canada. Over the years, the members have raised and spent more than $372 million acquiring or improving wildlife habitat on more than 17 million acres throughout the U.S., as well as hosting programs designed to expand hunting’s outreach to children, women, the physically challenged and others.
The Hill Country Strutters banquet has consistently raised between $50,000 and $60,000 per year in each of the past several years.
“A huge portion of the money raised at events like ours in Tupelo stays within the state,” Weston said. “The NWTF has programs to help every segment of the hunting population. They work nationwide with state wildlife agencies to improve public hunting grounds, and they have biologists available as consultants to help private landowners improve their property. Their habitat projects help deer, ducks, turkeys, squirrels, you name it. Everything outdoors benefits from the work they do.”
“Hunting ground is sacred in most of our minds,” Donnie Kisner, a long-time member of the chapter, said. “Helping all of the creatures that crawl around on it is something we’re passionate about. This banquet is another way to promote and conserve the resource and be sure it’ll be around for our kids, our grandkids, and for their kids.
“Hunters are conservationists first. We work to make sure the game has what it needs to sustain itself and thrive, and the NWTF is all about doing just that. By preserving the habitat, they’re making sure turkey hunting is alive and well throughout the country. The money we raise helps insure and protect the future.”
“If you like the outdoors, you ought to be supporting the NWTF, whether you hunt or not,” Weston said. “We’ll have 250 or so outdoor enthusiasts who are business and community leaders present, and any sponsors who might be interested in displaying their products are welcome to attend and we’ll set them up.”
For ticket or sponsorship information, contact Weston at 662-891-0126.
