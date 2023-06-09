turkey nest bushhog

Turkey nests are in danger from many directions. Furbearing predators are one, but accidental mowing is another. Please take extra care not to wipe out a nest when you’re cutting grass on your place this spring. Consider not mowing until after traditional nesting dates. Even then, check carefully before cutting.

 Courtesy Tes Randle Jolly @jovtes on Instagram

Planting the seeds of future turkey hunting success can be as simple as planting actual seeds right now.

