Planting the seeds of future turkey hunting success can be as simple as planting actual seeds right now.
According to wildlife officials, 40 to 60 percent of turkey eggs are eaten by predators before they can hatch. Likewise, no small number of flightless young turkeys become food for everything from coyotes to bobcats.
Once turkeys reach the flight stage, wildlife biologist studies indicate less than 10 percent fall prey to tooth and claw. While eliminating predators on sight and one at a time has its attractions and certainly helps, the best use of the land manager’s time at this time of year has been shown to be planting clover fields and maintaining forest habitat.
“Nesting hens need dense vegetation near the ground that will keep them concealed,” Adam Butler, MDWFP turkey program biologist, says. “Likewise, young turkeys need low-growing, lush vegetation that allows them to forage without being exposed. For adults, timber stands should not be so dense that the birds are unable to scan for potential danger.
“Creative distribution of these habitat types can minimize the amount of travel required for the birds to meet their needs, which will further reduce exposure to predators. All of these elements are important parts of a turkey habitat management plan.”
Wild turkeys can serve as a bellwether for the overall health of any given stretch of land. Flock health is a good aiming point for improvement efforts. Weather affects their nests. Availability of forage affects their continued presence. Predators impact their very existence. Any help land managers can give turkeys can make a big difference.
May and June in Mississippi are critical for the state’s turkey poults and, therefore, critical in the overall health of the turkey population. Turkey hens across the southeast should be nesting now through early June. This is the time when the birds are most vulnerable, and the flocks’ future along with them.
Two-week span
The hens will lay their eggs on the ground, typically selecting or creating a shallow bowl-like depression in a hidden spot in a wooded area. They’ll generally lay 10 to 12 eggs over a two-week period, and the eggs will be incubated for about 28 days. Fertilized eggs can be laid for up to four weeks after mating, meaning if one nest is destroyed by weather or predators, hens may be able to lay a second clutch of fertile eggs.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hens don’t begin incubating their nests until the entire clutch of eggs is laid so the hatching is synchronized. Adult turkeys depend on their sight, hearing and camouflage for defense and fly well, but newly-hatched poults are without most of that protection.
Up, away
Although they can walk and feed within 24 hours of hatching, newly-hatched turkeys are initially without the feathers that allow them to fly. Generally within 10 days to 2 weeks, they’ll have sufficient wing feathers to fly short distances and begin roosting at night in the lower branches of trees.
Adult turkeys eat a wide variety of bugs, fruits, grains and other seeds, but young turkeys almost exclusively eat insects and larvae for the first several weeks. Insects are useful for their high protein content, which supports the young birds’ rapid rate of growth. After seven months, young gobblers should weigh just over 12 pounds and young hens should weigh around eight pounds. From that point on, their growth rate slows and more closely matches the seasonal availability of food.
Although turkeys have a very poor sense of smell and research indicates touching eggs found in a nest likely will not cause the hen to abandon them, there’s no reason to do so. Because of the myriad of unavoidable natural difficulties nesting hens face, people who find nests should not only leave them alone, but go to all reasonable lengths to see they remain undisturbed.
Improve your odds
There are a number of techniques for improving your land as turkey habitat, and most can be undertaken on any scale you like.
• Any scope of woods is likely to have plenty of undesirable species of trees. Kill and cut down a few of these to add cover and promote the growth of new understory plants.
• Encourage briars and dewberry to grow along your field edges. Even though the area occupied by these plants may be small, it does provide important food sources for wildlife and serves as transitional habitat used for nesting.
• Mow lanes through your clover fields to make it easy for the youngest poults, newly-hatched turkeys, to find bugs.
• Disk strips adjacent to food plots to give turkeys a handy and convent place to dust. Dusting helps turkeys control parasites that get into their feathers and next to their skin.
• Plant clover where you can. Beyond being a food source itself, clover attracts and holds small insects so crucial to the diet of young turkeys.
• When you find areas where turkeys like to drink, keep the ground around those areas mowed short and kept clear. This will make it easier for turkeys to watch for predators, and will make the sites more attractive to them overall.