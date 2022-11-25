Editor's note: This is the second of two installments profiling Tony Rosetti and detailing his inclusion in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame's 2023 class of inductees. The first installment was released Friday, Nov. 28, 2022, in print and can be read here.
Tony Rosetti, who will become the first representative of the shooting sports inducted to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, had a brilliant shooting career.
He won national and international competitions one by one. He helped set world records, he traveled the globe and he made friendships set to last forever. Trophies, gold medals and accolades flooded in. Still, the big one he didn’t win was what greeted him in dreams every night.
A favorite going into the Olympics in 1972, a lifetime of practice was not enough.
“No matter where you’ve shot and what you’ve won before, the Olympics are a different animal,” Rosetti said.
The Munich Olympics distilled a lifetime of disappointment into a few days on the range. The weather was wrong, the targets were different, the feel of the target in flight never came. He finished well off the medal platform and brought disappointment home for a lasting souvenir.
Tony retired from skeet shooting competition not long after the ’72 Olympics and left the world of flying targets behind. Other paths in life drew him as he pursed goals of family and a business career. Still, regrets and doubts always nagged him. They woke him up at night to ask, “What if?” and “What might have been?”
One morning in the late ‘90s put it all into new perspective.
Climbing up to hunt deer from a homemade stand, Tony put one palm flat on a wooden platform 20 feet above the ground. He gripped the top rung with the other, made one last pull to lift himself over and up, felt the step come loose and he was gone. Unsupported, untethered, untied.
“Falling backward, my feet were still on a lower rung,” Tony said. “I felt like I was going to hit on my head, so I jumped to land on my feet instead. I couldn’t see the ground, so I couldn’t judge when I would hit.”
In the cool, cloudless dawn of a Mississippi bow season morning, the snap of his leg rang like a rifle shot through the woods. It was the tenth of October, 1998.
Cellular technology was still in its early days back then. Tony had a bag phone in his truck, which was parked 200 yards down the trail. For three hours, he dragged himself toward it, but pain called a halt with him less than a quarter of the way there.
“It was a beautiful morning, halfway cool, no mosquitoes,” he says. “I could hear the chimes from Siloam Baptist Church every hour. I tried to go to sleep, but I couldn’t.”
The hard Clay County ground is a long way from podiums atop the world’s shooting stage. Lying in a rut on a lonely Mississippi trail, he could see it all. That’s when he knew God had put him again in the place He wanted him to be.
Long after his days on the skeet field were done, he’d met and fallen in love with a great friend, one who had three young children and a life with hard roads of its own. He’d been married to her since the kids’ single-digit years. As great as he’d once been with a shotgun, he’d proven far better as a family man.
“I’ve only ever known him as my dad,” says Laura Dichiara Heard, now of Madison. “They got married when I was about 3. We all call him ‘dad.’ He married a woman with three children and took care of us like we were his own, never as a step-dad.”
On the tenth of October, 1998, Tony lay within sight of the stand that could have been his last for 12 hours before he was found.
“My glass has always been half full,” he said. “I expected to be fine all the way.”
Evacuated, treated and worked on by the best orthopedic specialists to be found, more than a month went by after his fall and his leg wasn’t getting any better. Faced with a choice many could find impossible, Tony had his answer ready to go.
Laura tells the story simply: “My mom said he looked at the doctor and told him, “I have a family to get back to. You can just amputate it right now.”
Today Tony wears a prosthetic on one side from just below the knee down.
When his lower leg went, a lifetime of doubts took their leave too.
“The experiences shooting gave me were irreplaceable,” Tony says. “I became who I am in the competitions and among the friends, but all the trophies, all the medals, the photos and the ribbons? When I look at the family I have around me, those trinkets don’t mean a thing. The only trophies that count at all are standing by my side.”
