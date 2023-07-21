The host had spent months preparing his dove field, taking great pains to balance fun with federal regulation. He was well-established in the area’s industrial community, and everyone on the field that day was important to his business. That’s how each had become an honored guest. It meant what happened would be part of the cultural conversation for many years to come.
Legal shooting hours began 30 minutes before sunrise, so the host had welcomed roughly a hundred hunters in that Saturday’s foggy dark. His teenage son and many of the boy’s friends helped put out hunters by truck and wagon, distributing them to stands the host had personally made sure were safely and carefully spread. The host had also made sure everyone had a hunting license, knew the bag limit and had observed every consideration to enjoy the day and avoid a fine. With the guests each well-greeted and chauffeured into place, the host blew a pickup truck’s horn to mark the moment legal shooting time arrived. Then, one may presume, he enjoyed his first full, deep breath in many months.
His son and the other teenage boys were on hand to help serve the guests. They were there to take them to and from the field, bring them refreshments and clean their birds at the end of the day. Otherwise, the boys were ordered to remain in a remote corner, far from any guest and well out of everyone’s way. It was a spot where, the host hoped, trouble would not find them. When it comes to finding teenage boys though, trouble has never needed a map or guide.
The field spanned scores of acres and was a beautiful study in green and brown. It was dotted with lots of hardwood breaks, its open places now primed to grow a crop of winter wheat. The hunt’s first few minutes ticked by. Scattered pops and shouts of congratulation echoed through the fog, which continued to hang low. The day promised to be plenty warm, so a heavily-overcast sky with no real threat of rain might have seemed a blessing. It’s probably why the skein of geese felt comfortable flying so low.
Canada geese are everywhere these days. Just a few decades ago though, there weren’t any resident flocks in this part of the state and the big birds were not commonly seen. Instead, they were the stuff of magazine photos and hunts in faraway lands. We heard this group honking and calling among themselves long before they came into sight. I had just begun to wonder if they were pen birds in a coop somewhere when they came coasting out of the fog, gliding in formation. They looked big as dragons as they floated 30 feet high and traced the contour of the ground.
“Don’t. Shoot. The. Geese!” I heard the host call, from not less than a quarter mile away. “Don’t. Shoot. The. Geese!”
Then as now, Canada geese were legal game, but only in the appropriate season. Taken with steel shot. By someone who has state and federal duck stamps. None of which anyone brings to a dove shoot.
The host shouted. The geese honked. The fog drifted. All else in the world stood still. But for the host’s warnings, there was no sound.
“Don’t. Shoot. The. Geese!” his voice echoed again.
The formation passed over hunters in hay bale blinds, over hunters near the levee of a pond.
“Don’t. Shoot. The. Geese!”
They floated past hunters who stood in ones and twos along a fence row, past hunters on buckets in the sharp bend of a two-track road.
“Don’t. Shoot. The. Geese!”
No one moved. No one coughed. No one but the host spoke or called out.
Their flight path crossed the last treeline at an angle exiting the field. There, in a remote corner, far from any guest and well out of everyone’s way, trouble found the teenage boys.
“Don’t. Shoot. Th…”
The boys launched a fusillade that sounded like the kickoff of Pickett’s Charge. In the span of three seconds, three dozen boys shot three times apiece. Even from where I stood roughly a half mile away, it was impressive.
I don’t know what the fines were, if any. It was none of my business. The punishment meted out by the fathers in charge included making the boys pick every feather from every one of the geese, each of which was then cleaned, cooked and consumed. Whether any of them have cared much for goose ever since is hard to say. If there’s any justice in the universe though, they each have a teenage boy of their own to oversee by now. Nature’s justice does grind slowly, it seems, but it grinds uncommonly fine.
(The preceding is a Thomas Kennedy-approved recounting of an actual event. Names have been omitted to protect the guilty.)
