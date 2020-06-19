Among the basic skills necessary for competence on the water, knot-tying may remain the most elusive, but the skill to tie just two while working from memory may be all most need for a long, happy life of fishing.
Fishing and maritime life are the original fountain of innovation and inspiration, as well as necessity, for knot- tying, and the variety of applications in which they come into play are as numerous as the stars in the sky.
Many specialty knots, such as those used to seamlessly join two different-sized lines, often require additional tools and are tough to execute in a hurry. Printed field guides and animated smartphone apps are handy references for these. Two well worth knowing from heart, though, are those commonly used to tie a hook, swivel or lure to a line.
Basic physics and the nature of knots mean, all other considerations being equal, the knot holding the hook and the fish to the line is the most likely place the line will break. The knot is the weakest link. Tying a good knot correctly is important to make this weakening as minimal as possible.
Where it can be used, the Palomar knot has become the hands-down favorite for attaching terminal tackle to a fishing line. Where the Palomar knot cannot be tied, the older but more tedious improved clinch is an excellent substitute.
Both knots work well for monofilament, fluorocarbon and braid fishing lines.
While learning the improved clinch takes a bit of practice to master and no small amount of patience to correctly tie, the Palomar knot can be tied by virtually anyone of any age or level of experience.
Pal-o-mine
It is easy to remember and easy to tie. Its application is limited only by the comparative diameter of the line and the eye of the hook, swivel or lure, and by the ability to pass the object being tied on through a loop of the knot.
To tie the Palomar knot, double the line and pass the resulting loop through the eye of the hook. Tie a simple overhand knot in the doubled line, then pass the loop over the hook. Wet the line and pull tight, making sure the loop that went over the hook is worked to the top of the eye to tighten down into the knot.
If the hook, swivel or lure being tied on has an eye too small to let the line pass through twice, or if, for some reason, the thing being tied on cannot pass through the loop in a Palomar knot, then the improved clinch is the next best option.
To tie the improved clinch, thread the line through the eye of the hook, then wrap the tag end around the standing line five to seven times. Pass the tag end through the first loop of the knot above the hook, then through the loop the previous move created.
Knot neatly
Wet the line and pull tight, taking care to see the knot tightens evenly. Correctly tied, the loops around the standing line should tighten into a neat cylinder. If the tightened knot does not have this neat appearance, its loops have tangled and it should be tied again.