The fish were thawed and breaded, the hushpuppy batter elements ready to assemble, the cole slaw carefully sliced, stirred and refrigerated, plans for the family cooking otherwise long-since made.
The Old Man poured two large black pots each a third full of peanut oil, then opened the valve on the propane tank, adjusted the valve on the cooker and lit the burner. It came to life with a whoomp, burned blue for a moment, sparkled orange and went out. He reached for the tank and lifted it easily with two fingers.
“Go get the spare tank,” he told me.
“That was the spare tank,” I said. “The other tank is in the back of the truck. I’ll go get it.”
“No, leave it there,” he said. “I forgot to get it filled up.”
People were beginning to arrive, supper was set to begin in less than an hour, the propane place was closed and none of our neighbors used this kind of fuel. This was also before you could ransom a tank of propane from the cage outside any convenience store.
The Old Man’s face took on a thoughtful expression. At least, that would be one way to describe it.
“Get a wheelbarrow load of kindling, a few round sticks and two split pieces off the wood pile and take it to the edge of the garden,” he said. “Go in the kitchen and get today’s paper, too.”
Before I could ask any questions, he turned and strode off toward the barn. I figured he was changing plans to a weenie roast. I also figured the change would not be well received.
I stepped inside and took the folded newspaper from the end of the counter, looking first to see that the crossword puzzle had been laid aside.
“There are paper towels in the storage room if you need anything else for taking up fish,” my grandmother called.
“Yes ma’am,” I said, thinking we’d need a lot more than paper towels to get out of this.
I had a teepee of kindling stood atop twists of newsprint when the Old Man came back into sight, trundling along a set of poles that were tangled up in a chain, a loose end clanking around with a big hook. He dumped this onto the ground, along with an adjustable wrench.
“Get that lit,” he said, indicating the kindling and tossing me a Zippo.
By the time I had the smallest sticks beginning to catch, his armload of poles had been transformed into a tripod, joined at the top with a large bolt, a chain and hook now obviously waiting to suspend a pot of oil. I’d seen black and white photos of fish frys done this way but never witnessed one myself.
“How long does it take to get the oil hot with a wood fire?” I asked.
“It varies,” he said, looking away. “Depends a lot on the atmosphere.”
As he spoke, I followed his gaze back to the house. My grandmother had just spied what we were up to and begun making her way purposefully toward us.
“Looks like the atmosphere is about to get a good bit hotter right now,” he said. “Hurry up starting that fire.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.