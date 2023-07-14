As we stepped from the truck, a blanket of humidity wrapped around us. It folded over our faces. Sweat beaded on foreheads and eyebrows. It dripped in a steady rain from the tip of each nose.
We’d driven across Northeast Mississippi in the dark and unfolded ourselves, two grown men and a large boy, from the cab of a small Ford Ranger at a boat ramp on the Skuna River in a spot everyone called Gum’s Crossing. We had trotlines strung between snags near where the river met Grenada Lake, and we fished them three or four days a week all summer long. To get to them, we could put in at Gum’s Crossing and go downstream, or put in on the main lake at Turkey Creek and go up. We favored the Gum’s Crossing route, not because it was closer, but because it felt like we were fishing the whole time we were afloat. We were trotline specialists, and we didn’t put lines out in wide-open water. Gum’s Crossing put us in a tree-lined river right away.
Also, if a thunderstorm popped up, we could get to the Gum’s Crossing landing without making a southwesterly run across open lake, apt to be directly into the weather’s teeth. Being cavalier about lightning and wind is one thing when you’re in a car, but one bad experience with a small boat on big water is all it takes to get most folks’ attention permanently about storms.
“Big water” is a relative term, of course, and it connects directly to the size of the boat you are in. You don’t have to be on a trawler in the Bering Sea in a typhoon to find it. In a flat-bottomed 16-footer built for two and loaded with three, a big storm on the downwind size of Grenada Lake can get every bit as nautical as you’d ever want to see.
I moved the fuel cans, the deep cycle battery and our ice chest to the boat from the truck while the Old Men made preparations of their own. Soon, we were underway. As we went, I dipped a Folger’s can half full of river water and began soaking a pint of frozen catalpa worms to thaw. We knew they were caterpillars, not worms, but worms is what everyone called them, and still does. This would be the bait for our first line of the day.
We were reaching for the upstream end of that line when the sun appeared. It lit the lake from the eastern corner of a cloudless sky. A foggy haze rose from the snags and river banks — moisture, we guessed, left over from a humidity level already at 100 percent.
“A smarter person would find something more comfortable to do with his time,” one of the Old Men said, and we smiled.
“We could run trotlines in the Tenn-Tom Waterway,” I suggested. “That way, we’d be closer to home if we decided to call it a day.”
“Being all the way over here is part of why I didn’t call it a day before we ever left the landing,” the Old Man said. “If I was much closer to my recliner and the air conditioner than I am right now, it might be too tempting not to quit. As it is, we drove several hours in the dark. We’ve invested enough now to make us keep at it.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.