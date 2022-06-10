The boat dropped out of plane and settled deep. It rocked forward, then back, as its own wake overtook it from behind. The Old Man bumped the throttle just above idle again, then shut it off. The Boy moved to a pad at the bow. A notched wooden paddle lay at his feet. With one hand he cushioned them to a full stop against a dead snag. With the other, he used the paddle to lift one end of a trotline. It pulsed and pulled like a thing alive. He and the Old Man saw and felt it at the same time. Together they scanned the water above the line’s run. Three different swirls were already clear. This was going to be a good one.
The Boy lifted a dip net from the floor and reached it toward the Old Man, who sat in the back seat. He had already rocked the outboard motor forward, clear of the surface. The Old Man opened a big ice chest amidships. From it he took an open box of frozen bait and placed it into the net the Boy held. The Boy laid the net back at his feet. He dipped a Folgers coffee can half full of lake water and dropped the frozen bait into it. He did all of this one-handed with his left. In his right, he still held the trotline, taut, steady and low.
He swished the bait a few times to melt some catalpas free, then he pulled the trotline, gently, firmly, moving the boat toward the first hook.
Decades later, this day and countless others like it would rest in the Boy’s memory, impervious to the passage of time. Days on Grenada Lake would become a destination in his mind.
The memories would glimmer from a thousand facets. A hot summer sun looked down on them. Sweat dripped from the Boy’s hair to run into his eyes, in a heat that created its own brand of silence. Waves just bigger than ripples slapped and lapped against the boat’s flat metal hull. Gentle brown currents drifted beneath a thousand acres of air and sky.
Building from the southwest, thunderheads like anvils rose and marched along the horizon. Eventually, one would pass near enough to be felt. The wind would pick up, angling off the front of the storm and carrying the scent of summer rain. It would push the boat with breath cool enough to draw a shiver.
Through it all, the Boy took fish off the line, dropping them into the box. He baited each hook as he came to it, never skipping one to net a fish, and none ever got away.
Events of those days grow longer ago, but they never get further away. Memories of summers in the ‘80s, with temperatures in the 90s, on the lake all day, dressing fish late into the night.
With all the work done, they’d wash up and come to a table full of purple hull peas and white butterbeans, freshly grown corn and tomatoes ripe from the vine. Beads of clear water ran down tea glasses, pooling into rings underneath. The tea was cold and just slightly sweet, the Deep South’s own elixir.
Catfish that were in lake water that morning then chilled in clear well water. They were stored in half gallon paper cartons and plastic gallon jugs with their tops cut away.
Going to sleep after a day on the lake, the feel of the boat still rocking under him, his mind would reel through memories of fish and excited faces, of early mornings and languid afternoons. The memories would never fade. They became a refuge, a place to float in the past as unpleasant presents idled by.
They were a way to walk away, for a while, without leaving. In a blink, he could fade back into yesterday and disappear. They were provisions against whatever tomorrow might hold — the memories, and the catfish too.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.