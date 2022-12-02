It was well after Thanksgiving before the cotton was finally out of the field. I know the crop was someone’s livelihood, but it had been in the way of our hunting, which is what we lived for.
We could run rabbits just fine through a field of standing crops, but running them wasn’t what we’d come to do. If you’re going to shoot one every now and then, you have to run them somewhere you can see the rabbit, shoulder a gun, swing and shoot before it’s out of sight. The unplanted strip between the cotton and the ditch was so narrow, it only allowed for the first of those steps. By watching the lane closely, with much patience and care, you could confirm with certainty the running rabbit had gotten past you once again. That was all.
We had other good places to hunt, but we wound up in the cotton again and again for one reason: The dogs belonged to the Old Man, and chasing rabbits, rather than shooting them, was what made him smile.
My friends and I were hunting for an end result, but the Old Man’s interest lay somewhere in the transaction’s middle. He only cared for the chase.
“You’re talking too much and not paying attention,” he’d say when we complained. “I thought someone had brought a radio to the field last week, but it was just you boys talking.”
He shifted a worn stub of a cigar to the other corner of his mouth.
“When I was your age,” he said, “I could run rabbits with the dogs not using anything but a stick. You’ve both got guns. You oughta be ashamed of yourselves, letting the rabbit get by like that.”
With the cotton finally out, we were anxious to get back to the spot we knew well. As we loaded up to go, the Old Man wandered off toward the barn to check on his cows.
“Are you not coming?” my friend asked him.
“Nah,” he said over his shoulder. “Y’all talk too much for me to enjoy it. Makes me nervous.”
“You just know the chases will be short today,” my friend replied. The Old Man gave a little laugh.
“I’ve seen y’all shoot,” he said. “No better than y’all are, I can wait ’til next fall and listen to the dogs chase the same rabbits all again.”