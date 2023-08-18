Hunter Safety art

Teaching is just part of the job for Mississippi's conservation officers. Enforcement of the state's game and fish laws is made easier when outdoor enthusiasts are well-educated on the rules. Hunter education is strongly-founded in aspects of safety, but it's a broad course that covers a wide variety of topics, all important to anyone who'll be in the woods or on the water, on public ground and on private land alike.

Hunters new to the game must pass a class before being allowed to buy a license, but the opportunities to take that class are handy and varied. A number of chances to do so are offered in every county each fall. Some require a full day on site, and others are geared toward students who’ve already knocked out the majority of hunter education’s required instruction time online in advance.

