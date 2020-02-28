How much difference an incoming deluge of rain runoff makes to fishing conditions depends largely upon the body of water it’s impacting, biologists say, but some general rules of thumb can be counted on to hold true across the board.
“Fish generally move closer to the bank and into cover in situations of rising water,” John Justice, a fisheries biologist for the Tennessee Valley Authority, says. “That’s when finding them becomes the tough thing.”
In large hill-country reservoirs similar to Pickwick on the Tennessee River, incoming runoff often brings with it a buffet of worms and insects. It is oxygen-rich because of its turbulent nature and it can often be clearer than the lake water it’s joining. These conditions can make for an ideal circumstance for fishermen.
In more open bodies of water like Kentucky Lake, incoming water spreads out as it rises, causing the shoreline to change dramatically. In these situations, targeting cover like isolated trees or the tips of ridges that stick out more prominently than their neighbors makes for good strategy.
Where the fish are holding can change as rapidly as the water levels themselves, making prominent spots go from hot to cold and back in the course of a single day.
“The bottom line is, fish in flooded conditions are harder to catch because there are more places for them to hide,” Justice said. “When water levels are changing a lot, fish do like to use vertical cover. Cover they can stay with through changes in the water levels themselves.”
As all area water conditions are apt to remain primarily murky and considerably cold for some time, good advice to follow calls for the use of bright or strongly-contrasting colors of baits that displace a good bit of water without creating an excess of motion.
“When water temperatures are below 50, fish don’t like a lot of movement in a bait,” Justice said, “but, at the same time, the bait needs to be something with enough sound and flash for them to find it. A spinner bait with a double Colorado blade will displace water well without too much visual action.”
As always in any high water conditions, boaters are advised to take extra care. Strong runoff waters may well have brought new submerged hazards into play. Those headed onto the water should always let someone know where they’ll be and when they should be expected to return.