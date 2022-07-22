big water bass art

Regular rankings by authorities like “Bassmaster Magazine” confirm what resident anglers have long suspected: the impoundments along the Tennessee River are routinely among the best largemouth bass fisheries found anywhere on Earth. This year’s installment of such finds Pickwick, Chickamauga and Guntersville all high in the top 25, with Guntersville landing in second place overall. Clear Lake, in Northern California, took first place this year.

