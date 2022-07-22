Regular rankings by authorities like “Bassmaster Magazine” confirm what resident anglers have long suspected: the impoundments along the Tennessee River are routinely among the best largemouth bass fisheries found anywhere on Earth. This year’s installment of such finds Pickwick, Chickamauga and Guntersville all high in the top 25, with Guntersville landing in second place overall. Clear Lake, in Northern California, took first place this year.
All three Tennessee River impoundments are reasonably close to Northeastern Mississippi’s bass enthusiasts. Pickwick’s proximity offers the opportunity to routinely fish its waters from the comfort of nights at home, and its wide array of habitat, from inflowing creeks and windswept banks to structure in the deepest of depths, mean reasonable opportunities to chase big bass every day of the year.
By July, the waters are warm and, while many fish are found on deep structure, don’t overlook the opportunity to catch them shallow in the mouths of creeks early and late in the day.
“Look for hydrilla in the creeks, where largemouth will stage while feeding on the young baitfish,” Bassmaster Elite Series angler Brandon Lester said in a recent interview with the organization. Lester is a native of Fayetteville, Tenn., and knows the Tennessee River waters well.
Creeks that come to mind are those near the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge crossing the lake. Those have the healthiest growth of vegetation, while their large size provides plenty of fishing opportunities.
For Lester, fish-finding electronics come into play, and specifically side scan sonar that allows the angler to view the bottom habitat in high-definition detail.
“You can see 100 feet to either side of your boat,” Lester said. “Look on the bottom for isolated humps, edges and irregularities in the shape of the growth.”
Those irregularities are what attract the staging and feeding bass, which like to be concealed from other fish. Lester seeks freshly blooming hydrilla growing up to 12 inches. When he finds such areas, he calls on two easy-to-use lures that are ideal for anglers of any skill level or for anyone who is new to the lake.
“I like to alternate between a bladed jig and a lipless crankbait,” he said. “You can cover a lot of water with the crankbait and slow down with the jig when the fish are less active.”
Lester shares a tip about the lipless crankbait that is worth trying. That is to use different sound emitting styles to give the fish a changeup.
“They hear a lot of lipless crankbaits, so try a one-knocker or rattler until you find out what the fish are preferring at the time,” Lester said.
Try cranking the lure over the tops of the hydrilla. Doing so can coax the largemouth out of the vegetation and into the open water where the lure is going.
For the bladed jig, he finds the best success allowing the lure to sink into the grass and giving the rod tip a pop. Strikes occur as the lure breaks free of the vegetation.
“The bonus is you can also catch smallmouth while there, just keep in mind it’s a current-generated bite,” said Lester.
In the gear department, Lester likes to rig up with a 1/2- or up to 3/4-ounce lipless crankbait. Reds and oranges imitating crawfish are local favorites. Try different sound styles until you find success. Lester uses a 7-foot, 2-inch medium-heavy action rod with a 7:1 gear ratio reel, spooled with 17-pound Vicious Pro Elite fluorocarbon line. He uses the same setup for the bladed jig, and contends 1/2-ounce models are best. Lester likes shad or green pumpkin jigs with the X Zone Pro Series Mini Swammer or the X Zone Mini Muscle Back Finesse Craw for trailers.
Pickwick Lake runs 50 miles on the Tennessee River from Wilson Dam in Florence, Ala., to Pickwick Dam in Tennessee. The lake has 490 miles of shoreline and covers about 47,000 square acres of water surface. Pickwick Landing State Park is an ideal base for your trip, with the park located 14 miles south of the dam. Accommodations include an inn with 119 rooms, each with a picturesque view of the lake. A restaurant, cabins and camping for tents and RVs add to the amenities. Guests can enjoy golfing, birding, picnicking, disc golf, nature walks and more. The park contains 1,416 acres of forested hills and hollows.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.