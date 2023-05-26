chatterbait 5 26

Chatterbaits are currently a good go-to choice in waters of every size, thanks to their versatility and their overall bass-catching appeal. The Jack Hammer Stealth Blade, by Z-Man, is generally regarded as the standard for quality and durability. The company introduced the bass world to chatterbaits in 2006.

 By Kevin Tate

Chatterbaits are an ideal tool for finding bass in transition from spawning shallows to their deep, summertime haunts. The original chatterbait, by Z-Man, continues to lead the category it invented in durability and performance. It’s proving itself a permanent part of any tackle box’s core composition, and its popularity continues to grow as it enters its 17th summer.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you