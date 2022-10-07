Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
I stepped into the water meaning to wade out knee deep and place the gas tank into the boat. Instead I sank amid a puff of sediment and silt through water almost thick enough to stand on. Almost. Billy Joe McAllister might not have been able to swim, but I could, which was handy.
The brown water of the Tallahatchie cut the farmland south of Minter City. It wound a lazy course through the richest dirt in the world. Trees lined the high banks. There were sweet gums and oaks of considerable size, but the generations had stacked topsoil deeper than their roots could reach. The land was undercut by the river at every turn. Trees already floating drifted past others waiting to fall.
We baited and freed a flotilla of jugs. Ripples in the shape of a V followed each, towed by a large minnow swimming on a hook a foot or two below the surface. The day’s challenge was split between hauling in catfish and untangling wayward gear. The Old Men and I took turns running the motor and manning the bow.
The Old Men never stopped learning new things, and jug fishing a Delta river was a new thing with different guidelines and challenges not previously known. The bite was best when the weather was blazing hot, the river deep and the rigs fished shallow, all new rules for a familiar game. It was big game fishing, too, because a good day might bring 20 fish, but those 20 would all be spectacular.
That number of fish caught across 60 or more hooks in 10 hours of fishing would seem a trifle slow, but luckily the river kept us entertained by finding new and ingenious ways to snarl our equipment into whatever it had at hand. Mostly we caught trees, many well above the slot limit. My favorite catches, though, were hauls of thick briar vines wound among downed willow tops, a trophy that came along far more often than one would want or even think possible.
After the first couple stops to untangle, we lost sight of the jugs floating free in mid-river, and each jug we came to thereafter was another tangle to fight. I was convinced these were jugs that had hooked and lost fish, but the Old Men said they couldn’t be because their drops had been tied on swivels and therefore, in their estimation, couldn’t be twisted off.
“But there’s no bait on them,” I said.
“Must have come off in the limbs,” one of the Old Men said.
“This one’s hook is bent straight,” I said.
“Hooked a strong limb, I guess,” he said. “Here’s the pliers. Bend it back and put another minnow on it. We’ll drop it out the next time we stop.”
Eventually, between untanglings, we did catch some good fish, and it was the attitude of the Old Men that made it possible. Their attitude allowed us to keep going. Thinking of the fish that had clearly gotten away discouraged me. To the Old Men though, these were only exciting possibilities of fish yet to catch.