The little girl ran ahead of me, down the long hill and into the short grass under the trees. Night had begun falling as we left home, and now the sky was a darker shade of blue. Warm, wet air wrapped its woolen blanket around us. A hazy sky above so far hid the stars, but lightning bugs sparked on all sides,
below, behind and above. Their tiny beacons of orange and red hinted at mystery and drove excitement. I carried the glass jar she meant to fill with their flames.
“Hurry up daddy!” she called. “Don’t let them all get away!”
A bright red bow secured a vertical bundle of hair. On her feet she wore white leather sandals with a little brass buckle and hard, inflexible bottoms. They clapped a happy rhythm on the ground as excitement took her swiftly away.
On another night in another year, the little girl strode across a broad swath of sand with a purpose. The bright moon was high, the sun long gone, but its heat still warmed our bare feet from below. She carried a flashlight while I held a plastic bucket and a long-handled minnow net.
She had decided we should catch some of the ghost crabs that were always to be seen on Gulf Coast beaches of a summer’s night, and the division of labor would be thus: She would hold the flashlight and help spot the crabs. I would catch the crabs while she jumped about and squealed, then I’d transfer them to the bucket and carry the bucket. This would be repeated until we were done. The fact we had no further intention or end game in mind was immaterial. Such endeavors should always be directed on the fly.
Years later the girl, now strong and tall, strode a narrow mountain path that plunged dizzyingly through switchbacks across a sheer granite face. She wore a hydration pack, hiking boots and an adjustable trucker hat, her long hair pulled in a ponytail through the back. The northwestern corner of Colorado stretched out before us, 11,000 feet below. She breathed as she walked, both at a steady pace. In the peak’s cool shadow snow clung between rocks and under cedars even though high summer was in full swing. Such variabilities of nature are ever a wonder to me and, I was thrilled to confirm, they’re wonders to her as well. High in thin air kissed by the sun and perfumed with sage, her eyes sparkled at the view. The grandeur of the moment gave us each a wide smile for reasons that were related but not the same.
Late that fall, in the gathering dim of a November afternoon, she sat in a popup blind overlooking a food plot. As her grandfather and I held our collective breath, she sent a crossbow bolt through a whitetail doe that leapt and bounded away, the last moments of a life lived totally wild, now nourishment that was soon packaged, frozen and consumed in installments all winter long.
A few weeks ago she balanced at the stern of the 46-foot sportfisher Reel McCoy, Islamorada just visible on the horizon. She stood with a midweight rod and reel in hand, hauling in yellowtail snapper, her knees braced hard against the rail. The cruiser pitched and heaved over waves six feet or more peak to trough, but the bite was on and she was locked in with a light in her eyes that said there was nowhere else she’d rather be.
We’re more alike than we are different, my little girl and I, but our communication still needs its own medium. That’s why we do our best to keep nature handy. We never have to look far to find common ground.