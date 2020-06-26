The Old Man trailed one end of a thick logging chain behind him as he waded deep into the weeds that grew tall around the thicket behind his old barn. He pushed a thin stand of cane and briars aside, stepped into the darkness of a sweetgum understory and
disappeared.
The acres he lived on had once been a dairy farm and briefly also a catfish farm, and they had always been home to big gardens, and so farm implements tended to lie about here and there, stored in various places until next they were needed. A metallic clatter filtered through the trees that grew past the border of his mowing, then I heard him coming back. He emerged and walked toward his tractor.
“Tie that end of the chain to the drawbar when I back up,” he said, then climbed onto the old Ford and cajoled it to life.
I wrapped my end of the chain three times around the bar that spanned the wings of the tractor’s three point hitch, put a link sideways through the chain’s hook, pulled it tight and stepped out of the way. The Old Man drove forward and, at the chain’s other end, came tumbling a steel capital L with a three-point connection of its own, dragging trees as thick as a man’s wrist in its wake. It clearly had not seen any recent use. The Old Man dropped some slack in the chain and I finagled the connection so the next pull would stand upright what I assumed must be a plow for the world’s smallest garden.
I cleared the chain out of the way, removed the drawbar and fitted the three point hitch to the plow as the Old Man raised, lowered and tinkered the tractor-end of the connections to help me along. When I snapped the last cotter pin into place, he cut the engine and stepped down.
“What is this for?” I asked. “I haven’t seen you use it before. Is the regular disc broken? It’ll take a long time to break up a whole garden just with this.”
“It’s a busting plow,” he said, “for breaking hard-packed ground. I’m going to use it to plant some trees in the old pasture.”
Horsepower in action is a fascinating thing. The old tractor wasn’t all that big and didn’t move very fast, but the busting plow let its user focus every foot-pound of its considerable power into a few square inches of contact with the ground. It turned aside iron-hard earth like water before a destroyer’s bow. I’m confident it could have sliced asphalt or concrete with the same ease.
The Old Man used it to draw a long, narrow checkerboard on his property’s western side. Everywhere two lines crossed, we inserted a small oak tree.
“What are you going to do with these?” I asked.
“That’ll be for you to decide,” he said. “By the time these are mature, you’ll be as old as I am now and I’ll be long gone.”
The Old Man was given to dropping such pronouncements out of the clear blue, the kind that remind you life is short, even before you’re old enough to see so for yourself. He had faced mortality for so many years, I guess it had become more an old friend than a mysterious foe. Still, it wasn’t the kind of conversation I wanted to have on some random Wednesday afternoon, or any other time for that matter.
“Well,” I finally managed, “thank you.”
“Planting trees is like any other long-term investment,” he said, smiling at my discomfort. “You do the same thing buying land or raising kids. It’s just not as obvious with those that the main payoff will come post-mortem.”
“This is a cheerful subject,” I said.
“It is for me,” he laughed. “It’s good to look around sometimes and see you’ve done some good that’ll last for a good long while, whether it’s with trees, or with land, or with kids. Someday, I imagine you’ll see what I mean.”