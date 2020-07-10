I walked behind the Old Man, carrying my rod and reel butt-end first as I’d been taught. He walked ahead of me through the tall grass, an ancient fly rod and a long, screen-sided bottle of crickets in his hands. I assumed we were going fly fishing, but I didn’t think fly fishing used bait that could actually fly.
He led me to a corner of the big pond where a jonboat sat pulled ashore. I stepped to the rear and the Old Man pushed us off, trading the gear he carried for a short skulling paddle that quickly had us out on the water where fewer mosquitos go.
My rod carried a hook, weight and float already. He quickly tied similar gear to the business end of something I thought he must have pulled out of a museum, using a bit of leader at the end of what looked like a woven fabric line. His rig seemed like something Izaak Walton might have used. The Old Man saw me looking at it and volunteered, “I got this on my way home from the war.”
“What, walking back from Shiloh?” I offered.
This remark led to a close of free instruction and left me to figure out the rest of what I needed to know that day on my own, which was the Old Man’s way of reminding me smart remarks are usually smarter than the person making them.
Silently, he paddled us to a corner of the pond where a heavy, sweet odor filled the air. Then the day’s actual instruction began.
The Old Man pulled a bream, head and tail thrashing, from the water and swung it to hand in one easy move. He gripped the fish top-to-bottom in his left hand, clamped the butt of his rod between his knees, moved his right hand to the hook in the fish’s mouth and unhooked it. He flipped the cooler open with the heel of his left hand, dropped the fish in, picked up a fresh cricket and baited it onto the hook he still held in his right. He swung the bait and cork away, lifting the butt of the rod to guide it back to edge of the bed, plopping it gently down. Catching a fish might have paused his fishing a total of 15 seconds, maybe even closer to 10. In 10 seconds more, he was swinging back again with another bream.
“The point of fishing,” he said, without looking at me, “is to relax with a purpose.”
I was catching bream as fast as he was, once my hook was in the water, but the transition from bite to back fishing was occupying me a much longer while.
“Your hand tools will only go where you send them,” he said, dropping another fish into the box. “If they’re not where you want them to go, be less noisy with your hands.”
The last bream I’d caught was flopping away from me in the bottom of the boat as I struggled to get it. I finally pinned it and scooped it to the box with two hands, knocking over the cricket trap along the way.
The Old Man secured the crickets in one more smooth move that never impeded his process, which was now returning another baited hook to the bed. His quill float plopped sideways onto the water, stood up straight as the weight swung beneath it, then was snatched out of sight as another bream sucked it down. It soon swung through the air and was deposited in the box. The smooth mechanism of his technique distracted me from my task at hand, which now had become getting my hook unstuck from the canvas into which it had somehow gotten buried. My grandmother required me to have some kind of flotation device to go out on the pond, and our compromise was a ski belt made and sold by Herter’s. It doubled for me as a seat cushion. We left it in the sun next to the boat year round for safe keeping, and my hook was now sunk to the bend right on one of its petrified seams.
I had come away with no pocket knife and no extra hooks, but I struggled with my situation without another word. The Old Man caught three more fish before taking pity on me and switching gear to sort out my mess. He handed me the fly rod and I passed him mine, the ski belt flopping like a foul-hooked eel as it bobbled through the air.
“Thank you,” I said.
“If you fall out of the boat now, do it on the side away from the bream bed,” he said. “These fish are still biting pretty good.”