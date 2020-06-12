The Old Man tied a knot in a length of cotton twine and slipped the loop he’d made a couple feet down the stump he’d chosen, dropping it well below water level before pulling tight. In the twine’s other end, he tied another loop and joined this with the waxed nylon backbone of a new trotline waiting to be set out.
I anticipated his next move and passed him a pocket knife, open to its sharpest blade, just as he turned and reached for it. He snicked away the knots’ extra shock, pushed off the tree with a foot, tossed the scraps of line into the boat, handed the knife back to me and began baiting and dropping hooks as our boat drifted slowly away.
I closed the pocket knife and was reaching for a tackle box when he spoke.
“Just leave that out,” he said. “I’ll put it back in my pocket here in a minute when I get through.”
I turned the knife over in my hand. It wasn’t ancient, but was well pocket-worn. Its metal was black with oxidization. A thin coat of oil slowed its inevitable decay, and its main blade had been worn to a toothpick by successive dates with a whetstone.
The Old Man looked back to see if I had the next container of bait ready to go and caught me studying the old knife in my hand.
Lost and found
“Several years ago,” he said, then paused. “A lot more than several years ago now, I guess, your dad and uncle and I fished at Grenada three days in a row, staying overnight in one of the campgrounds. We’d packed along enough food for the whole trip but, by suppertime on the third night, I was tired of what we brought and we went to town.
“There wasn’t much to pick from, but we bought some steaks and charcoal at a little general store that sold some of everything. I had dropped my knife overboard earlier that day and I bought that one you’re holding out of a glass case they had propped up on the counter. I think about that trip every time I use the knife, now, and I use it most every day.”
“It would be a shame to lose it,” I said laying it down, suddenly conscious of the risk.
“Well, I haven’t lost it yet,” he said, “but it’s reminded me a lot of times about that day. I’d rather have the reminders and lose the knife than put the knife up for safe keeping and have neither.
“It’s the best kind of life’s souvenirs.”