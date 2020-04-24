We stood around sheets of plywood spread across an outdoor welder’s bench, dressing catfish into the wee hours of the night. We were on our fourth evening in the past eight working this way, and that was going to be enough for at least a while.
Late in July, our warm- weather fishing operation was well underway, and favorable conditions had put the Old Men into a frenzy. We had run trotlines like our lives depended on them, fishing alternate days for the better part of forever, it seemed, and the full ice chests we’d brought home of late had driven them to distraction.
Now, the forecast for the following week called for high winds with rain, so we’d casually decided to take a few days off, giving the fish and ourselves a chance to rest, not that we had much choice. We were bone tired and as exhausted as two grizzled Old Men and a smart aleck Boy could be.
As we’d rolled into the yard that evening, coolers full of fish sloshing in the truck bed, ready for the long night that followed our long day to begin, my grandmother was standing by to put supper on the table. When we stepped inside to grab pans, knives and skinning tools, I could smell the product of her afternoon’s work heavy on the air.
Traditionally, we never ate before we’d finished cleaning our catch, but we’d never arrived home this late or faced such an ocean of work ahead, either, and I asked for an exception.
“Nope,” one Old Man said. “We’ll eat after we’re finished working.”
“You’ll be glad we did once we’re done,” the other said.
“I doubt it,” I seethed under my breath, not quite loud enough for them to hear.
Several hours later, after the better part of the night was gone but still hours before the sun was due up, we stepped back inside, scrubbed our hands, dried them on fresh towels and sat down to purple hull peas, white and speckled butterbeans, okra pickled, boiled and fried. There were peeled and sliced ripe tomatoes, dark and heavy mustard greens, crunchy cornbread and a couple gallons of sweet tea.
After we’d each eaten amounts that would have put teams of loggers to shame, I sat back and thought about the day we’d just wrapped up and the days like it gone just before. The skin on my forehead was tight from hours in the sun, and the muscles in my back were stiff after resting in the cool of the kitchen. I was the good kind of tired that comes from working hard for a long time at a difficult task you love, and was thinking about how nice a hot shower was going to feel and how comfortable my bed was going to be when the first of the Old Men rose from the table.
“Now,” he said, looking at me, “aren’t you glad you don’t have to go outside and start dressing fish?”
I smiled and had to agree. Sometimes better things come to those who don’t wait.