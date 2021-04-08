As the Boy sat alone at the kitchen table, shoulders slumped, his chin resting on the crook of his arm, the Old Man walked past behind him once, then twice. On the third pass, the Old Man’s steps came to a halt.
“If you’re going to feel sorry for yourself,” the Old Man said, “go do it somewhere out of my sight.”
The Boy quickly sat up.
“Sir?”
“I assume you’re wanting sympathy for something,” the Old Man continued. “I’m available to talk any time, but I’m not going to worm it out of you.”
The Boy hadn’t meant to attract attention but, come to think of it, he was feeling pretty overwhelmed. He’d come in from school and opened his math book. Before he could work the first problem, though, his mind had wandered off on its own. As he sat, it had rolled from one example to the next of times he had disappointed those who had counted on him, who’d depended on him, who’d believed in him only to be let down.
“It’ll be springtime pretty soon, and the light will come back,” the Old Man said. “Not that you can’t be blue any time of year, but it’s easier to be in a funk when the nights are long and the days are gray. That’s when you have to walk around, call up your blessings and write them down.”
“I’m not trying…”
“That’s what I said,” the Old Man went on. “Sometimes counting your blessings can make you feel worse. You’ll feel bad about having felt bad in the first place. That’s when you need to walk until you’re too out of breath to worry about anything else. Used to be, that’s what chasing a bird dog all afternoon would do. Course, now the quail are gone, that’d be one more thing to feel bad about.”
The Old Man chuckled at his own wit.
“A wise man once told me, friends come and go, but enemies accumulate,” he said. “That’s how good and bad thoughts do sometimes, too. You can think of good things you’ve done one at a time, but the bad things hang around in hordes. But you can walk away from them.”
The Boy put his school books away and stood up.
“I don’t know what’s worrying you,” the Old Man said. “Maybe it’s not even anything in particular you could name. That doesn’t mean it’s not real, and it certainly doesn’t mean you should feel bad about feeling bad. That’s just the way sometimes. That’s what a good long walk can be good for.”
“Mark Twain said golf was a good walk spoiled,” the Boy said around the beginnings of a smile.
“Better leave your clubs at home this time then,” the Old Man said, and he held the door open as the Boy walked through.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.