We forced ourselves back onto our feet and pressed on up the hill, crunching through
drifted snow whose depth ranged from boot top to watch pocket. We were somewhere around 8,000 feet high in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico. Named for the Blood of Christ, the range had nearly broken the backs of 15 of His faithful. We
representatives of Boy Scout Troop 12 were
taking advantage of spring break even though, high among the Sangre de Cristos, that season seemed still months away.
During every adventure involving serious challenge, there comes a moment when we seriously want to quit. Sometimes quitting is easy and convenient. In outdoor settings, usually, it is not, which is for the best. It’s an idiosyncrasy of the outdoors that conspires with fate to help us hold on, and it leads to a very special experience of satisfaction.
In a curious balance, once we’ve concluded not to quit on an effort that offers little concrete reason to proceed, our desire to stop is counterweighted with an urge to go on forever. We want to ride anything smoking off the mountain, and we also want to keep climbing. We want to never set up a tent again, and we also want to never live again under a roof. We want to never climb another step, and also crest the top of every hill. We want to go somewhere comfortable and warm, and we want to never lose the thrill of facing a cold mountain breeze.
It’s an unusual form of nostalgia, a longing for permanence in conditions we fervently hope are only temporary. I think it must involve the subconscious rising to the conscious, a meeting of two minds in one. For me, this curious balance, and the rush it brings, is why I continue to put myself into challenging positions, and the lessons learned before are motivation enough to push through again. I know others must feel the same.
We don’t do these things to prove a point to others. If that ever becomes our goal, we’ve missed the point. It’s not that we must do these things, after all. We’re always there by choice. Dealing with that point, in fact, is part of the mental gymnastics we perform every step of the way. Every step into deeper difficulty represents a choice freely made. No, we do these things only for ourselves. We tell ourselves what we must to go on. Ultimately, we have to decide not to quit. When there’s no reason not to quit, and we refuse to quit anyway, we’re allowed into a Valhalla we’d otherwise never have imagined was there.
It’s rewarding and refreshing, a cup of coffee whose flavor is always worth the grind. It’s a feeling universally available but only rarely found. In the same way only the frightened can truly be brave, only the tired, discouraged and burdened hold the tools to open this private heaven’s gate.