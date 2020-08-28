The water
moving between tall hillsides seemed too clean for anything much touched by man. It was impossibly clear,
piercingly cold, and had spent eons sweeping away at sandstone veins that spaced a mountain’s granite bones. Cleanliness is next to godliness, though and, here, the two went together, because this land fell mostly under the eyes of God alone.
Southern Missouri and northern Arkansas look tame on a map. On foot, though, they seem all vertical hillsides and tumbling water. Here, scores of tiny town names populate any cartographer’s pages with their promises of civilization, but those promises are, thankfully, hollow. The names, in each case, cover far more of the map than their citizens do of the ground, and that’s allowed the wild beauty of these forests to lie unharried by what we pretend to be progress.
By map, the big waters are easy to see, but the best of all lies well back of beyond, amid streams too faint to be favored with a mapmaker’s wandering blue line, where views belong to the exclusive club of voyagers eager to pay a blood price for passage, where canoes slide through trying portages, helping visitors reach places only the clear highways go, on days that watch the orange leaves fall, beneath skies so blue it breaks your heart.
On days deep inside these canyons, the sun arrives late and leaves early, marking only a pause between clear nights that fling a cedar box of diamonds across the heavens and give infinity a well-defined name.
Perched high in cottonwoods or denned deep into the river’s steep sides, the eagles and otters are abundant, a portent of the fishery’s fervent strength and, in this gin-clear aquarium of the Ozarks, the spots and smallmouth battle, big-shouldered, among boulders where tiny baitfish hide. Like all else here, hooking one isn’t easy. Nothing about this land comes easy, except, maybe, for loving it.