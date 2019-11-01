In the half-dark of the house’s upper reaches, above the trappings of our own everyday, I opened the lid of a storage tub and found a tiny blue hat, woven of yarn and made carefully by hand, and I sat down to think about it for a while.
I had been sent to the attic to fetch Thanksgiving decorations and boxes of winter clothes, a regular process made death-defying by my own hurried sorties of stashings, stackings, and stuffings away. Like people at the family reunion you recognize but can’t quite name, most of the boxes were familiar but required some looking into to see if they merited attention. The box with the hat was one I’d always known to be there but, like most difficult memories, wasn’t one I handled very often. Less and less frequently, anymore. Now, practically never.
The little hat was about the size of small doll clothes, but it had fit loosely around the fuzzy head of The Boy when we first brought him home, swaddled in a newborn’s blanket and almost too small to be. He’d debuted four weeks early and spent 10 days in the NICU, 240 hours whose seconds dug into the quick and passed like glaciers sanding down the summits of time. We’d known for months he wasn’t growing as swiftly as he should, and those days of what-if and worry were preamble for what was to come.
In constant fear and fevered prayer, my wife and I spent the hours between trips from her room to his with a dread that abated when we held him and, as soon as we left, began again to grow. The neonatologists, all heroes whose magic puts any Marvel comic to shame, compounded special solutions that helped him gain weight one tenth of an ounce at a time.
They also treated us, counseling all the while he was doing fine, that he’d one day hit marks and milestones that then seemed so very far away. They worked true wonders, for him and for us, and for hundreds more like us since, I’m sure.
Some memories never leave us and never fade, only pass out of sight for a time. When they return, they’re as vivid as ever, their message as real and urgent as any could be. Years now into calendars gone by, countless experiences and happy moments between, part of that time has never left me. We came home from the hospital with our family one member greater. We came home from the hospital and didn’t return, but part of me never left. In the sound of the tiniest of cries, in the scent of the NICU’s disinfectant, in any number of small everyday turns, I’m still there.
“Do you need any help?” The Boy shouted, standing on the attic ladder’s top rung. “The people will be here soon.”
I put the hat back into its tub and snapped the lid.
“Just finishing up,” I said, and climbed down to get ready for his party, because The Boy turns 13 today.