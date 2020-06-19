The Old Man had parts and pieces of his electric angle grinder spread just so across the cloth that covered the kitchen table, mimicking the paper schematic he held in his hand.
He was the sort of man who could do anything but sit in his own lap and, along with gardening and fishing, spent his days doing ornamental welding as a retirement job. The grinder was a key part of that operation, smoothing welds flush on the handrails, fireplace grates, fences and other items that sprang from steel, sweat and imagination in his shop.
“Uh-oh,” I said. “I thought you fixed this yesterday.”
“I thought so too,” he said without looking up. “I’ve put it all back together three times and it still won’t work.”
“Does it have a fuse that could be out?” I asked.
“No,” he said.
“Is it definitely getting power?” I asked.
“Yes,” he said.
I ran through a half- dozen more uneducated guesses. Even then I realized these could be helpful.
The Old Man knew everything there was to know about the grinder. That meant he knew the part or problem causing the trouble but just hadn’t thought of it.
“How much does another one cost?” I asked. “At what point does working on it cost more than replacing it?”
“About two days ago,” he said, “but that’s not the point. This one should work.”
“Is there some part that could fit into the assembly backwards or upside down and look right but not work for that reason?” I asked.
“Every part you see, probably,” he said.
I looked on in silence.
“Any more guesses?” he asked.
“I’m hesitant to guess because, as long as you’ve worked on it, I’d be embarrassed to name something simple now and be right,” I said.
“No, it’s going to be something simple,” he said. “I’ve already worked on everything complicated. The sooner we find it, the sooner I can get on with things. If you can guess it before me, so much the better.”
“People at school hate it when I butt in with the right answer,” I said.
“That’s because they probably didn’t ask you,” he said. “You’re almost always right, and that alone is obnoxious. Butting into someone else’s conversation is obnoxious, too, and the two together are about all anyone can stand.”
That hurt my feelings quite a bit, mainly because I knew it was so.
“You’re old enough to realize that for yourself, though,” he said, and he was right. “It’s good to know what it is about your own character other people don’t like.
“Kids generally assume everyone likes them, even though they themselves may dislike most other people. If they’re smart, they eventually realize there are probably things about themselves others dislike, and so they figure out what those things are and guard against them, or at least recognize what they’re doing when they do it. Most folks don’t seem to be smart, though.”
He continued tinkering with the parts of the grinder.
“How long will you work on this thing until you replace it?” I asked.
“Until I decide I’ve worked on it long enough, which would be a failing in a professional shop but an eccentricity here in my old age,” he said. “That’s another thing. If you live long enough, you’ll find the folks who tolerate being around you admire you some for your flaws.”
I smiled pretty brightly, laughing to myself.
“Some,” he said again, still looking at the diagram in his hand.