Driven by the face of a front, the wind blew directly out of the Arctic, having done little since departure but pick up speed. We stood among
Nebraska’s Sandhills leaning into it, watching the tail lights of our ride go away.
December had brought muzzleloader season to the Great Plains. My companions and I were there on a deer mission and our tags were equally good for whitetails and mulies. The land held both in great numbers, a rarity, but the area we hunted had river bottoms and rolling plains side by side, providing the preferred habitat to each.
What the land did not hold was an abundance of wind breaks. The river bottoms were lower, of course, but too narrow to hide in while we hunted. We could huddle behind a hilltop cedar and watch deer walking low out of the wind, or we could run the deer out and hide from the wind there ourselves, but not both.
The thermometer on the wall of the place we were staying read 28 degrees and the local forecast said wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour were expected. When I checked my bag at the Memphis airport it had weighed 64 pounds. When I left camp that afternoon to go hunting, the only thing still in my suitcase was a toothbrush. I was wearing absolutely everything else and wondering if I shouldn’t have worn the toothbrush too.
When we were boys, my dad took my brother and me on a camping trip in the cool weather. We hadn’t been out long before my brother, lips turning blue, announced he was suffering. I hadn’t been out of the truck five minutes that afternoon before I was wishing I could wave off, too.
If extreme heat can sear flavor into a steak, extreme cold can do the same for the mind with memories. I never hit the deer woods now without remembering the sharp flavor of the Nebraska cold.