No one who enjoys seeing the country would care to return full time to the days of horseback and Conestoga wagon for use in getting about, but there’s little question modern transportation’s ease and velocity often bring us to our destination before our minds were ready to arrive.
I’ve enjoyed the outdoors all of my life, and my cold weather pursuits let me easily remember the days long before modern technical gear. When choices were limited to scratchy wool and hypothermia-prone cotton, when using the latter successfully depended on just the right application of a plastic poncho to keep dry, staying warm required enough forethought to keep it front of mind. The second-most uncomfortable winter hunt I’ve ever endured took place in Nebraska one spring turkey season, when cold winds and drizzling rain joined forces with a mind still standing deep in the South to freeze the tears from my eyes.
I would have said it couldn’t happen, specifically that it couldn’t happen there, because Nebraska’s weather already held my respect. As a youth, cold weather earned only my disdain, but a December hunt in the Sandhills not only cured my disregard, it built a phobic concern for the cold I still carry. When the air temperature is 18 degrees and the wind is blowing 50 miles per hour, it doesn’t take long to comprehend how people can die of exposure. I wore every extra and spare garment I’d brought, emptying a suitcase that had weighed in in Memphis at 64 pounds. If I thought I could get away with it, I’d have cut arm holes in the suitcase itself and worn it too. When it was over, I swore I’d never let myself get bad cold again. Five months later, I was in the same state and near the same condition, shivering under a cedar bush in Nebraska just like I’d never learned a thing.
If you’re going to be dumb you gotta be tough, or so the saying goes, but Nebraska convinced me tough isn’t enough. It’ll remove a sample of dumb from the gene pool given the chance, but I’m confident I’ve given it its last chance to remove me. Two turkey calls are plenty - from now on I’m filling the rest of my turkey vest with spare clothes.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.