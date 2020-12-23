Impressment, the practice of forcing sailors into
military service against their will, has been gone from most of the world for
centuries, but The Boy did his best to bring it back for his crew of one on a recent fishing trip I attended.
The Boy has been around fishing and the outdoors all of his life. As his eventual entry into the working world approaches, I’ve been anxious for him to give guiding a try. He’s been experimenting with the notion, taking neighborhood youngsters fishing on the waters within walking distance of home. At a glance, those trips may seem little more than babysitting in a fishing scenario. Considering some of the paid trips I’ve been on with adults, though, that may not necessarily change.
I went with The Boy aboard his two-man Scamp for a guide service shakedown cruise recently and was immediately put to work. The use of fishing equipment and local knowledge are generally included in a guided trip. The use of the guided for heavy labor, though, is not. I did my best to make this point as I carted the boat, motor, battery and provisions over a hill and down a levee to launch.
“Do you make your regular customers move the boat for you?” I asked.
“I make them help,” he said, while not helping me.
“You’re supposed to be the guide,” I said, lugging the craft across a fallen tree.
“I am,” he insisted, offended. “I told you where to go, didn’t I?”
“That’s not the point,” I wheezed. The more I considered it, though, maybe it was.