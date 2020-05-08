Here’s to the bandagers of bruised knees and bruised egos, to the reminders of safety and our life’s only safety nets. Here’s to the mothers of necessity and mothers of invention, to the mothers of inspiration and mothers of belief. Here’s to our mothers, whose grace imparts goodness to us all.
Here’s to the mothers who answer the world’s expectations, who battle the world’s disregard and shed the world’s slights and achieve glories left intentionally overlooked, then wipe noses and cook dinners and mop floors all the same. Here’s to all the mothers who kill it in the office or save it in the surgery suite, who serve life and inspire lives and cheer their children on wherever they may go.
Theirs is a touch we can depend on. It’s a lunch packed in a painted metal box we wag tearfully toward our first day of school, it’s a note tucked into the stacks of Tupperware we take back to our college dorm fridge, it’s the good wishes we carry away with us into the world and the voice on the phone that says “Yes” when we want to come home.
Here’s to those who can look at a trail of muddy footprints and see the small boy they love. Here’s to those who can look at a living source of shortcomings and disappointment and see the glowing potential of what they believe will be.
Here’s to those whose love is unwavering, whose forgiveness is eternal and whose patience is nearly so. For those whose best joy is vicarious and whose glory crowns the children they cherish, we set aside a Sunday each May to say, “Thank you,” as though one day, or all, could ever do.
According to Robert Frost in, “The Death of the Hired Man,” home is the place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in. As long as our mothers are with us, we know, we’ll always have a place we can call home, one where our welcome is willing and our shelter assured.
Happy Mother’s Day, to the menders of hearts and the bakers of dreams, to the kind smiles and open arms that are always, no matter how little deserved, always steadfastly on our side.
Don’t forget to call your mama if you can. I sure am glad I can call mine.