The first hint of cooler weather had arrived.
All the outdoor writers I read spoke of feeling the first tang of fall in the air, and I pictured them somewhere in Vermont, with the leaves changing color to paint verdant hillsides orange, frost spotting the occasional windowpane, college coeds walking across windblown lawns in sweaters with collars turned up against the breeze.
Or I pictured them somewhere in the tangles of Pennsylvania’s back of beyond, where apple trees that still grew around homesteads long abandoned piled sweet fruit on the ground, where the drumming of grouse echoed hauntingly through the rolling wood and where a bell on a bird dog’s collar jingled faintly and far away, far along the road to Tinkhamtown.
Or I pictured them in the wilds of Michigan’s upper peninsula, where brown trout swam in water icy cold and geese mustered in great lake-covering blankets, preparing to form capital Vs and wing their way south, down the banks of a big, two-hearted river toward me.
Or I pictured them in the Mountain West, where the quality of light and the length of days set bull elk bugling, where blue clouds turned to snow and summer fled before a gray, unforgiving sky.
But I was in Mississippi, where it didn’t happen like that at all.
For me, the first hints of fall weren’t really fall-like at all, but simply a lessening of summer, a few minutes in the beginning of a day when the humidity didn’t quite require swimming through.
It was like August’s heavy, clodhoppered foot had just been lifted from the accelerator, before Earth’s engine returned to idle and before anything had actually begun to slow down.
It was a hint of cooler weather, not really a taste or sample of the real thing, in the same way the sight of Christmas wrapping is a hint of presents to come. It’s not the present. It’s not even the wrapping. It’s just a quick glimpse of the wrapping, then it’s gone.
Still, the hint was there, and the hint, by itself, was enough. A life’s experience tells us to put off pining for delicacies we’ve no chance to taste, and so we hold off hoping for fall weather until there’s an actual chance it may arrive. The hint tells us we’ve pretty much seen another Southern summer through, that cool, frosty mornings are somewhere out there now, and backyard nights around a campfire we actually want, that’s not just for looks, are somewhere out there, too.
In the same way our landscapes are defined by their extremes, so are our seasons and the places we meet them. The highest peaks, the driest sage flats, the steepest canyons define a region, though they may only be small parts of it. For me, Mississippi is defined by our summers, with popup thunderstorms as a soundtrack and cicada choruses singing background. It’s the scent of red clay mud, dew falls you could bathe in and a thicket of Black-eyed Susans on the ditch bank of a big-rocked gravel county road. If your idea of “good old days” happened before we could run the air conditioner every day of the year, you can keep them. When it’s hot, it’s home, but when fall comes and the weather turns, it’s the most welcome gift of all, a gift so welcome, in fact, just a hint is enough to make you smile.