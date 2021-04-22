The Old Man had a huge block of white couch-cushion stuffing and was using a razor blade to cut it into slices, then into strips, then finally into squares roughly the shape, size and color of sugar cubes. He had two ice cream buckets nearly full and was working swiftly toward a third.
“What is this for?” I asked.
He smiled and pointed to a big plastic bottle whose label said it was scent attractant for catfish.
“Well, catfish hunt by scent,” he said, “and this stuff is a liquid, so it stands to reason we could soak these cubes in the liquid scent, then use them to bait the trotlines.”
The Old Man and his cronies were pathologically hard workers and competitive fishermen who grew up during the Great Depression and fought in a war. As a result, they focused their retired recreation into a pursuit that kept deep freezers full of protein all throughout the year. Their trotlines reached prodigious lengths and great numbers and required a serious effort to keep supplied with bait.
Before the catalpa orchard
Worried about who was included in we
Catfish baits whose stench would make you not only give up fishing, but swear off eating