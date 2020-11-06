The Old Man slipped his empty shotgun into a weathered, leather case, then shrugged out of his game vest and laid both neatly into the bed of his truck. The worn, green cloth parted at the back to reveal most of a limit of squirrels inside. He straightened, pressed two hands into the small of his back as he looked around, then set about loading a pipe.
“This has been a fine morning,” he said.
“Not for me,” the Boy said. “I only got two.”
The Old Man unrolled a foil and cellophane pouch, reached in with a thumb and the pipe’s bowl and dug around.
“If you’re deciding how good the morning was based on how many squirrels you’re bringing home, you’re looking at it the wrong way to begin with,” the Old Man said.
Mid-morning sunlight played through the sweetgums overhanging the forest road. The fall colors were usually brief, but all the more brilliant because of it. Orange and red and gold made a patchwork carpet across the brown underfoot. They blended with late-turners in darkest green above. It was a rare November day in Mississippi when the air was clean from cold and dry from a front. It smelled like possibility and energy, like air that dwelt high in certain Rocky Mountain passes the Boy would come to find years later. The wind was mostly still, but there was enough breeze to move the Old Man’s plume of blue pipe smoke, and the Boy watched it trail away down the hollow now.
“Did you check around the apple tree by that old house place I sent you to?” the Old Man said.
“That’s where these two came from,” the Boy said.
“Were there any apples still on the tree?” the Old Man asked.
“Maybe a few,” the Boy said. “Most of them had fallen. What the deer and squirrels hadn’t eaten had rotted underneath. It was all grown up around. I’d almost walked past it, but I caught a whiff of the rotten apples and found it that way.”
“Hmm,” the Old Man grunted. “About Tuesday, when you’re stuck on a calculus problem you can’t solve and the clock on the wall is running backwards, remember how those apples smelled and think about them here, rank and wild and free. Then tell me today wasn’t as good.”