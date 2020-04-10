On the window sill above the sink lay a tiny, amber dish. Sunbeams caught its angles and glittered about the kitchen, casting small, tinted rainbows onto white cabinet doors.
“This was my mother’s,” my grandmother said as hot water ran from the faucet into a basin that bubbled with foam.
She picked it up with hands that had shelled peas and silked corn, hands that had prepared thousands of meals, that had held crying babies and bandaged knees and made peach tree switches sing through the air. They had gathered eggs and gripped a hoe and picked ripe strawberries that glistened under humid sunrises, wet with heavy morning dew.
She held the dish up to the window and looked through it.
“It’s what I remember her by,” she said.
“Don’t you have pictures?” I asked. “Any photos?”
“Not really,” she said. “We didn’t have a camera, but this is better than a photo anyway.”
She returned it gently to its place.
“When I look at a photo, I think of when and where it was taken, but when I see this dish, I remember all sorts of things,” she said. “A photo is of one time, and that’s good in a way, but she was so much more than any one time. It sits here and reminds me of her and of us, of how we were when we were young. It makes me think of all the times.”
Light in the darkness
A lifetime later, I reached into the back of a drawer and my hand fell on a heavy, oblong shape. I pulled out a weathered Barlow pocketknife and thought of how many times I’d seen it unfolded to dig out a splinter or splice two ends of a trotline together. I thought of the Old Man who had carried it and the miles, in his pocket, it must have walked.
I saw it trim the shock from the first hook I ever tied onto a monofilament line, saw it trim insulation from wires on a hundred electrical jobs, saw it score countless catfish for skinning and open untold sacks of grain.
Somewhere in its history, the long blade had been used for prying and had snapped midway through, but its other two blades were good and it carried on.
I looked at it for a long time, then wiped it off on a T-shirt, the only maintenance it would need, and returned it to the darkness in the back of the drawer.
I didn’t need to open it to know its smallest blade was razor sharp or to see its big blade was broken. I put it back into its home of darkness, in part so one day I could rediscover it again, in part for fear of its memories wearing away, but I needn’t have worried. It will always remind me of all the times.