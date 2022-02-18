The Old Man stooped beside each squash plant. With his index finger he brushed the underside of each leaf, holding it up and dusting lightly with a jet from the wand in his other hand.
He and the Boy’s grandmother grew a buffet of vegetables every year in several swathes of tilled ground. Some spots were better for corn, some for tomatoes, some for peas and beans. Somewhere in the course of the months separating winter’s last frost from fall’s first, there’d be cucumbers and onions, squash and zucchini, egg plant, beets, turnips and mustard greens. It was the kind of recreation suited to a generation raised to feel guilty about any waking moment not spent in hard work.
The Boy watched him treat each squash plant with care. How much to set out of what was a delicate balance. There was only so much space in the freezers after all, and a good bit of that was for catfish.
Squash, in particular, took some thinking. Tempting as it was to set out several as insurance against crop failure, one or two healthy squash plants producing at full tilt would generate all anyone could eat or put away. The idea of raising several then culling them once they were fully grown was too wasteful to be considered.
Still, for the Old Man, too much squash was a line not hard to cross, because any amount of squash at all was more than he wanted on his plate.
“Why are you taking such good care of the squash if you hate it?” the Boy asked.
“Your grandmother likes to grow it, so I do my best to help it do its best,” he said. “Someday you’ll figure out the phrase ‘insure domestic tranquillity’ isn’t just idle blather from the Founding Fathers.”
The sun climbed above the windbreak of pines on the garden’s east side. The Boy thought how good the air conditioning in the house would feel. He didn’t mention this to the Old Man, but he didn’t have to.
“The better pleasures in life are all simple,” the Old Man said, “and they’re best when they’re well-earned. You’ll feel better about resting in the cool air when you’ve got some peas to shell while you sit.”
“I hadn’t noticed feeling guilty about enjoying it without them,” the Boy said.
“Well, figure I’m saving you from grief then,” the Old Man said, grinning. “I’m trying to get you in practice of enjoying the simple things in life so you’ll know they exist. When you’re older, once you decide to, you’ll have to find your own way back to them from wherever you go. I can’t help you with that. That’s the hard part, really. Being happy is simple. You just have to figure out how to be simple. How you’ll do that is up to you. I just want to make sure you know the simple things are there when you want them.”
“If I agree, does that mean I can go cool off now?” the Boy asked.
“Pick the last three rows of peas first,” the Old Man said. “Doesn’t get much simpler than that.”
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.